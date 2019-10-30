MARRIAGE LICENSES
Nicole D. Troyer, 28, and Jordan P. King, 29, both of 18313 Barrington Dr., New Paris
Mark E. Cable, 20, 64900 Cedar Road, Wakarusa, and Daria J. Martin, 68572 C.R. 11, Nappanee
Tristan L. Martin, 27, 307 Sunset Blvd., Goshen, and Lauren M. Holdeman, 26, 15442 Mason St., Union, Michigan
Douglas A. Potter, 42, and Kathleen L. Ivey, 46, both of 1227 Fulton St., Elkhart
Paul E. Lucas Jr., 65, and Amy M. Ngugi, 42, both of 1510 Locust St., Apt. 202, Elkhart
Audwin D. Stutzman, 36, 1102 S. 14th St., Goshen, and Kellie C. Fisel, 34, 57856 Jemian Dr., Goshen
Santos A. Galan Umana, 28, and Ana T. Zaragoza Espinoza, 38, both of 21914 Christopher Dr., Elkhart
Carlos de la Vega Perez, 54, 342 Brookside Manor, Goshen, and Maria E. Santiago, 58, 218 W. Dinehart Ave.
Audra Bechtel, 39, 1309 S. Eighth St., Goshen, and Jeffrey D. Alheim, 40, 3025 Regent Square Court, Apt. 1, Goshen
Bruce R. Gunderson, 63, and Mary M. Gunderson, 56, both of 21435 Sylvan Court, Bristol
Joel L. Fidler, 28, and Samantha K. Weaver, 29, both of 826 E. 10th St., Duluth, Minnesota
Cody A. Lung, 31, and Ashley N. Shaw, 26, both of 15374 Doris Road, Bristol
Melanie E. Hertzler, 26, and Micah A. Helmuth, 26, both of 519 S. Third St., Goshen
Jordan L. Hunter, 29, and Bridget R. Christner, 26, both of 400 N. Elkhart St., Wakarusa
Daniel S. Bontrager, 34, and Trisha L. Thrash, 32, both of 54700 Thrash Lane, Elkhart
Jeremy L. C. Johnson, 31, 20028 C.R. 46, New Paris, and Leaera N. Johnston, 26, 18448 Montgomery Lane, Goshen
Eric C. Lamorte, 29, and Jessica E. Kekeis, 28, both of 53815 Spring Mill Dr. West, Elkhart
Steven D. Stacy, 47, and Jennifer S. Knisely, 46, both of 2804 Edwardsburg Ave., Elkhart
Jonathan B. Bahr, 20, 18447 N. Bend Drive, Bristol, and Brittany M. Schuh, 20, 8200 N. 1150 West, Lot 88, Shipshewana
Kenneth J. Lambright, 24, 12718 C.R. 4, Middlebury, and Lucille M. Hochstetler, 21, 2735 Birch Road, Bremen
