MARRIAGE LICENSES

Nicole D. Troyer, 28, and Jordan P. King, 29, both of 18313 Barrington Dr., New Paris

Mark E. Cable, 20, 64900 Cedar Road, Wakarusa, and Daria J. Martin, 68572 C.R. 11, Nappanee

Tristan L. Martin, 27, 307 Sunset Blvd., Goshen, and Lauren M. Holdeman, 26, 15442 Mason St., Union, Michigan

Douglas A. Potter, 42, and Kathleen L. Ivey, 46, both of 1227 Fulton St., Elkhart

Paul E. Lucas Jr., 65, and Amy M. Ngugi, 42, both of 1510 Locust St., Apt. 202, Elkhart

Audwin D. Stutzman, 36, 1102 S. 14th St., Goshen, and Kellie C. Fisel, 34, 57856 Jemian Dr., Goshen

Santos A. Galan Umana, 28, and Ana T. Zaragoza Espinoza, 38, both of 21914 Christopher Dr., Elkhart

Carlos de la Vega Perez, 54, 342 Brookside Manor, Goshen, and Maria E. Santiago, 58, 218 W. Dinehart Ave.

Audra Bechtel, 39, 1309 S. Eighth St., Goshen, and Jeffrey D. Alheim, 40, 3025 Regent Square Court, Apt. 1, Goshen

Bruce R. Gunderson, 63, and Mary M. Gunderson, 56, both of 21435 Sylvan Court, Bristol

Joel L. Fidler, 28, and Samantha K. Weaver, 29, both of 826 E. 10th St., Duluth, Minnesota

Cody A. Lung, 31, and Ashley N. Shaw, 26, both of 15374 Doris Road, Bristol

Melanie E. Hertzler, 26, and Micah A. Helmuth, 26, both of 519 S. Third St., Goshen

Jordan L. Hunter, 29, and Bridget R. Christner, 26, both of 400 N. Elkhart St., Wakarusa

Daniel S. Bontrager, 34, and Trisha L. Thrash, 32, both of 54700 Thrash Lane, Elkhart

Jeremy L. C. Johnson, 31, 20028 C.R. 46, New Paris, and Leaera N. Johnston, 26, 18448 Montgomery Lane, Goshen

Eric C. Lamorte, 29, and Jessica E. Kekeis, 28, both of 53815 Spring Mill Dr. West, Elkhart

Steven D. Stacy, 47, and Jennifer S. Knisely, 46, both of 2804 Edwardsburg Ave., Elkhart

Jonathan B. Bahr, 20, 18447 N. Bend Drive, Bristol, and Brittany M. Schuh, 20, 8200 N. 1150 West, Lot 88, Shipshewana

Kenneth J. Lambright, 24, 12718 C.R. 4, Middlebury, and Lucille M. Hochstetler, 21, 2735 Birch Road, Bremen

