MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Christopher R. Wilson Jr., 25, and Emily K. Birr, 26, both of 1521 Kilbourn St., Elkhart
Justin P. Davis, 20, and Hannah L. Wyngarden, 21, both of 484 Jack McKinney Road, Forest City, North Carolina
Logan S. Berkey, 24, 111 Greenway Drive, Goshen, and Krista J. Miller, 25, 3500 N. 915 West, Shipshewana
Jeremi M. Brooks, 34, and Tekeisha C. Thomas, 29, both of 354 Wagner Ave., Apt. A., Elkhart
Joseph P. Moore, 54, 62373 Old C.R. 17, Goshen, and Peggy C. Meyer, 50, 850 E. 900 North, Decatur
Matthew G. Beath, 30, 1301 Erwin St., Elkhart, and Amber J. Meek, 36, 723 Grant St., Niles, Michigan
Brant A. Gibson, 31, and Taylor E. Bickel, 25, both of 1012 Meadows, Nappanee
Mason J. Lehman, 21, and Kaelin N. Wilkinson, 19, both of 17919 C.R. 102, Bristol
James F. Johnson Jr., 64, 1200 Hudson St., Elkhart, and Penny L. Fries, 46, 1802 St. Charles Place, Elkhart
Grant D. Stump, 23, 26358 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Jaclyn N. Smith, 26, 57523 C.R. 100, Elkhart
Sophia I. Howard, 28, and Gregory P. Weaver, 26, both of 53897 C.R. 7, Elkhart
Mitchell D. Wolfe, 37, and Leah M. Hupp, 42, both of 22403 Fireside Drive, Goshen
Andrew L. Carpenter, 52, and Sheila J. Carpenter, 46, both of 24497 Sandpiper Lane, Elkhart
Hailey M. Hess, 21, and Matthew W. Martin, 24, both of 2801 Toledo Road, Apt. 1404, Elkhart
Fredkisha V. P. Bailey, 29, and Carmella D. Moore, 29, both of 1815 Filbert Way, Apt. C, Elkhart
Shane J. Wilber, 45, and Kari R. Tinsley, 45, both of 59341 C.R. 13, Elkhart
Lazaro I. Padron Ruizcalderon, 30, and Mayra Hernandez Montanez, 27, both of 2512 W. Clinton St., Apt. 123, Goshen
Juan D. Garcia Rosales, 23, 1024 Lucerne Drive, Goshen, and Dayra M. Escobar-Ramos, 25, 802 College Ave., Goshen
Juan G. Hernandez Botello, 22, and Janet Molina Rodriguez, 22, both of 1405 Pike Drive, Bristol
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Maranda Jones, Wolcottville, and Dakota Jones, Goshen. Married Oct. 27, 2017, separated Dec. 31, 2019.
Jamie Duncan, Middlebury, and Jasmine Duncan, Elkhart. Married July 10, 2016, separated Sept. 10, 2016.
Jason Campbell, Nappanee, and Kathy Williams, Peoria, Illinois. Married July 12, 2018, separated Sept. 23, 2019.
Todd W. Bourne, Millersburg, and Melissa S. Bourne, Mishawaka. Married Nov. 26, 1996, separated Dec. 19, 2019; one minor child.
