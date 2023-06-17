DIVORCES FILED

Amber Landis, Goshen, and Ronald Landis, Goshen, filed June 5.

Ana C. Turcios Orellana, Elkhart, and Gabriel A. Machado Luna, Elkhart, filed June 7.

Jason King, Niles, Michigan, and Karri King, Elkhart, filed June 8.

