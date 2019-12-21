MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Melissa Aguilar, 21, and Leobardo Duron Rivera, 27, both of 215 S. Cottage Ave., Goshen
Thswjaun J. Bonds, 37, and Priscilla M. Cisneros, 38, both of 1508 Sedgewick Court, Elkhart
Aaron W. Brick, 45, and Emily S. Kelleher, 44, both of 19757 C.R. 20, Goshen
Jacob A. Kramer, 23, and Heidi V. R. Davis, 23, both of 389 Westergren Way, Poplar Grove, Illinois
Elisha D. Yoder, 26, 26735 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Naomi F. Grimshaw, 23, 14394 U.S. 6, Syracuse
Michael J. Laughlin, 58, 66 Timberbrook Circle, Bristol, and Kathryn M. Quinlan, 62, 1107 Baldwin St., Elkhart
Bennie P. Morse Jr., 61, and Kimberly M. Pike, 57, both of 212 N. Harrison St., Goshen
Hannah M. Powell, 25, and Brandon S. Daniels, 26, both of 3531 Gordon Road, Elkhart
Samuel J. Abel, 22, 7930 Auburn Road, Fort Wayne, and Alyssa D. McFarland, 21, 68678 C.R. 13, Nappanee
Donald E. Neer, 88, 3203 Mallard Lane, Goshen, and Donna K. Sponseller, 68, 7455 W. 100 North, Warsaw
Terrell D. Pratcher, 38, 1721 S. Seventh St., Elkhart, and Tymara L. Pressler, 21, 55903 Kathryn Dr., Elkhart
Andrew L. Brown, 31, and Sarah A. Marquardt, 29, both of 3419 Newton Dr., Elkhart
Sarah B. Olson, 36, and Harbhinder Singh, 41, both of 215 E. Lincoln St., Apt. A, Millersburg
Gerardo Guadalupe Mejia, 27, 65608 U.S. 33, Goshen, and Yadira Hernandez Rodriguez, 28, 417 Arbor Court, Apt. 6, Goshen
Daniel A. Tack, 38, 2801 Toledo Road, Apt. 911, Elkhart, and Ashley D. Woody, 35, 56673 Via Mirafiore, Elkhart
Ricardo Esquivel Briones, 31, and Jenin Cardenas, 25, both of 1306 Presidents Dr., Elkhart
Kaitlynn M. Stanley, 18, 24116 C.R. 24, Elkhart, and Jordan E. Leeper, 19, 179 Post Court, Goshen
Stephanie A. Sidener, 39, and Dawn K. Ziegelmaier, 47, both of 1727 Victoria Dr., Elkhart
Seth E. Windbigler, 24, 1719 East Lake Dr. W., Elkhart, and Kaci R. Miller, 21, 19900 Shallow Creek Lane, Goshen
Angel De Santos Macias, 29, and Evelia Rodarte, 24, both of 1913 S. Illinois St., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION
The following marriage dissolution was filed in Elkhart County:
Paola Resendiz Ortiz, Goshen, and Bianey Garcia Eulogio, Goshen. Married May 27, 2009, separated April 12; two minor children.
