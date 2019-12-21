MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Melissa Aguilar, 21, and Leobardo Duron Rivera, 27, both of 215 S. Cottage Ave., Goshen

Thswjaun J. Bonds, 37, and Priscilla M. Cisneros, 38, both of 1508 Sedgewick Court, Elkhart

Aaron W. Brick, 45, and Emily S. Kelleher, 44, both of 19757 C.R. 20, Goshen

Jacob A. Kramer, 23, and Heidi V. R. Davis, 23, both of 389 Westergren Way, Poplar Grove, Illinois

Elisha D. Yoder, 26, 26735 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Naomi F. Grimshaw, 23, 14394 U.S. 6, Syracuse

Michael J. Laughlin, 58, 66 Timberbrook Circle, Bristol, and Kathryn M. Quinlan, 62, 1107 Baldwin St., Elkhart

Bennie P. Morse Jr., 61, and Kimberly M. Pike, 57, both of 212 N. Harrison St., Goshen

Hannah M. Powell, 25, and Brandon S. Daniels, 26, both of 3531 Gordon Road, Elkhart

Samuel J. Abel, 22, 7930 Auburn Road, Fort Wayne, and Alyssa D. McFarland, 21, 68678 C.R. 13, Nappanee

Donald E. Neer, 88, 3203 Mallard Lane, Goshen, and Donna K. Sponseller, 68, 7455 W. 100 North, Warsaw

Terrell D. Pratcher, 38, 1721 S. Seventh St., Elkhart, and Tymara L. Pressler, 21, 55903 Kathryn Dr., Elkhart

Andrew L. Brown, 31, and Sarah A. Marquardt, 29, both of 3419 Newton Dr., Elkhart

Sarah B. Olson, 36, and Harbhinder Singh, 41, both of 215 E. Lincoln St., Apt. A, Millersburg

Gerardo Guadalupe Mejia, 27, 65608 U.S. 33, Goshen, and Yadira Hernandez Rodriguez, 28, 417 Arbor Court, Apt. 6, Goshen

Daniel A. Tack, 38, 2801 Toledo Road, Apt. 911, Elkhart, and Ashley D. Woody, 35, 56673 Via Mirafiore, Elkhart

Ricardo Esquivel Briones, 31, and Jenin Cardenas, 25, both of 1306 Presidents Dr., Elkhart

Kaitlynn M. Stanley, 18, 24116 C.R. 24, Elkhart, and Jordan E. Leeper, 19, 179 Post Court, Goshen

Stephanie A. Sidener, 39, and Dawn K. Ziegelmaier, 47, both of 1727 Victoria Dr., Elkhart

Seth E. Windbigler, 24, 1719 East Lake Dr. W., Elkhart, and Kaci R. Miller, 21, 19900 Shallow Creek Lane, Goshen

Angel De Santos Macias, 29, and Evelia Rodarte, 24, both of 1913 S. Illinois St., Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION

The following marriage dissolution was filed in Elkhart County:

Paola Resendiz Ortiz, Goshen, and Bianey Garcia Eulogio, Goshen. Married May 27, 2009, separated April 12; two minor children.

