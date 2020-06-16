NAPPANEE — A public hearing was held at Monday’s City Council meeting on the annexation of 74 acres of property north and west of Wellfield Park, but no one from the public commented.
The only question was from Larry Mullet, RTN, who, along with Harley Schwartz, RTC, are two of the petitioners requesting the annexation. Mullet asked for clarification that the annexation included the wooded part of the property and Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins confirmed that it did.
Since there was no comment for or against it, the council approved the annexation ordinance on second reading.
In a related matter the council also approved a resolution for the fiscal plan, which explains how an annexation affects the city and its taxpayers. City attorney Brian Hoffer said they could hook into the water and sewer at the right of way and improvements are the responsibility of the developers. Jenkins told the petitioners the third and final reading will be July 6 and then there will be a 30-day waiting period.
After the May meeting, when the annexation first came up, Schwartz said there was “potential for housing.”
ALLEY VACATIONS
Two alley vacation ordinances were approved on third and final readings. The first was a request by Northern Public Service Company (NIPSCO) for an alley vacation on East Lincoln Street so they can expand the substation.
The second request was to settle the Miller estate and requests the vacation of Metzler Street and a small adjacent alley.
The council approved both requests.
TIF REPLACEMENT
Redevelopment Commission Executive Director Jeff Kitson was present at the meeting virtually to explain it was time to certify Tax Increment Financing replacement funds.
Jenkins prefaced his comments by saying that TIF is shared with the overlapping entities such as the school system and library and, in the past, the city has partnered with those entities on projects using TIF funds, such as the new parking lot across from the library and the new soccer field that is used by the NorthWood High School soccer team.
Kitson said that since he’s been in his position, it’s always been zero sharing — declaring no excess — and that’s what they’re recommending again.
Jenkins also pointed out that TIF districts have expiration dates and, as they come off, it could adversely affect those entities if it happens all at once. He said they’ll be in contact with the library and school system as those dates grow closer.
Council member Amy Rosa asked if there were any plans now for using the excess with those entities. Both Jenkins and Kitson responded they were working on a five-year plan on how to utilize the funds so there wasn’t anything specific.
Jenkins added the city has been able to do several projects with TIF funds.
“We’ve been very blessed — thanks to the foresight of previous mayors, we’ve been able to use TIF funds to offset our general fund," Jenkins said.
JULY FOURTH CANCELED
The mayor sent out a press release earlier in the day regarding the cancellation of normal Fourth of July activities in Nappanee. The press release stated, “Due to the ongoing Corona virus situation in Elkhart County, the City of Nappanee is canceling the parade and typical Fourth of July activities in Stauffer Park this year.”
The fireworks display is also canceled and has been tentatively rescheduled for 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 during the Nappanee Apple Festival, which, at this time, is still set to take place.
The press release went on to say, “We encourage individuals to observe Independence Day by displaying the flag, honoring an active, retired, or deceased military service member or gathering safely and responsibly with family and friends to celebrate our liberty and freedom.”
ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Jenkins reminded council members they didn’t spend all the revenue last year and knew they’d need funds for the new human resources consultant, so he was asking for additional appropriations to the mayor’s service account in the amount of $60,000. He said that amount would cover the consultant’s monthly fee, as well as additional services from ADP — the payroll company.
He was also asking for an additional appropriation in the amount of $25,000 for furniture for the mayor’s office. He said he moved into a smaller office when he had an intern but since he no longer has an intern, he wants to move back to his old office. He’ll need a new desk and other furniture and the board of works approved quotes.
The total amount of additional appropriations is $85,000. The council approved the additional appropriations. They set a public hearing for 7 p.m. July 6.
In other business, council:
• Received monthly written reports from department heads.
• Heard the fire department’s fish fry will be held July 11 but will be carryout only.
• Heard the dog sculptures will be moved out to the dog park and bicycle sculptures will be moved into the downtown area by the artists next Tuesday. Woodland creature sculptures will be placed in the wetlands area.
• Heard an update on park facilities, including playgrounds and ball fields, are now open. Concession stands will open according to health department guidelines. Drinking fountains will remain closed and the pool will not open this summer.
• Were reminded that the health department is strongly suggesting masks be worn when six-foot social distancing can’t be maintained and the mayor asks residents to cooperate.
