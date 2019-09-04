NAPPANEE — There was no comment from the lone member of the public who was present at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting during the public hearing portions of the meeting. The council held two public hearings — both for ordinances regarding additional appropriations.
The first hearing was for additional appropriations from the capital/citywide Tax Increment Finance fund in the amount of $134,475 for work within the TIF district, including brick pavers for U.S. 6 East and scheduled street paving at Heritage Farms.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said the redevelopment commission approved the expenditure as well.
The second public hearing was for additional appropriations from the capital/Community Crossings fund in the amount of $297,200 for improvements on Stahly Street, Centennial Street and crack and micro-sealing done earlier.
The council approved both ordinances on second reading then approved suspending the rules and approved both ordinances on third and final readings.
Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown explained after the meeting that unlike other additional appropriations, these funds weren’t transferred from one fund to another because these items were not budgeted. Instead the invoices would be paid directly from those funds.
Council member Todd Nunemaker questioned the police car gift fund on the accounts payable voucher, and Brown explained the police department has had several issues with vehicles recently resulting in insurance claims being filed, including hail damage and damage caused by a collision with a deer. Brown said rather than having the money taken out of the police budget they created a gift fund so that only the $500 deductible comes out of the police budget.
In other business, council members:
• Heard the first reading on the proposed 2020 budget will be Sept. 16.
• Heard officer Corbin Johnson will be graduating from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy today.
• Heard the water department crews flushed all the water hydrants and a couple of bad hydrants were found and replaced.
• Heard that weather permitting, smoke testing will be done next week.
• Council member Jake Dermott questioned the mayor on the total cost of the soccer complex and how much H.J. Umbaugh is charging the city for bond issues. Mayor Jenkins said he would get that information for him.
• The police department’s Neighborhood Watch Party was rescheduled due to potential bad weather. The Neighborhood Watch Party will now take place Sept. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at West Side Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.