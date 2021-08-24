GOSHEN — On Monday, the Elkhart County Commissioners announced a contest to develop a new county seal that will be used on official documents. The winner will receive public recognition, a custom-designed trophy and a $1,000 cash prize.
“This will be public art, created by the public,” said Suzie Weirick, president of the Elkhart County Commissioners. “There’s no one better suited to help modernize our official seal than the people who live and work here. In our estimation, this region creates some of the most artful and well-crafted things in the world. So, we’re confident that before the end of this calendar year, we will have a very attractive new county seal.”
The contest, which began Monday, runs for the next three months. Rules and design guidelines can be found at www.CountySealCompetition.com and on the Elkhart County website.
“Citizens of any age, amateur or professional, are all encouraged to participate,” County Commissioner Frank Lucchese said.
Residents from across Elkhart County will also be able to vote for their favorite version of the proposed new county seal as they are posted on the County Seal Competition website every week. The popular vote will be factored into the final decision by the County Commissioners.
Three finalists will be invited to a public event hosted by the County Commissioners in mid-December. A Commissioners’ Choice award will be announced at the event, including a custom-designed trophy and a $1,000 prize. In addition, the two runners-up will receive public recognition and a custom-designed plaque.
