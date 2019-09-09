GOSHEN — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has scheduled a public hearing on the remediation of the former Johnson Controls Inc. manufacturing plant at 1302 E. Monroe St.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St.
Through the hearing, as part of its oversight process, IDEM will take additional public comments and questions from the public regarding the remedial work plan that Johnson Controls’ environmental consultants, GZA, are currently implementing to further remediate the site.
At the request of Johnson Controls officials, IDEM has agreed to allow GZA to make a short informational presentation to begin at 5:30 p.m. regarding the remediation completed to date as well as the additional work detailed in the proposed plan before the official agency hearing begins, Johnson Controls officials said.
“Since this is an important milestone in remediating a site that is of interest to the Goshen community, we thought this would be a good opportunity to better inform the public of the progress made and the additional work that Johnson Controls has pledged to undertake and is already undertaking as part of its commitment to remediate the site under Indiana’s Voluntary Remediation Program,” writes Andrew Skroback, senior counsel with Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP, New York, representing Johnson Controls in a press release.
Skroback writes: IDEM gave GZA its initial technical approval of the Remedial Work Plan last summer before it put the plan out for public comment, as required under its regulations. GZA submitted a revised remedial work plan to IDEM a few months ago, which responds to additional requests from IDEM following that initial public comment process. IDEM then published the revised remedial work plan last month to solicit additional written comments from the public.
In addition, IDEM offered this public hearing so the public will have the opportunity to comment or submit questions orally. As provided in its regulations, the questions and comments will be transcribed and IDEM will publish both the comments and questions received during the comment period and the agency’s response thereto after the comment period closes.
Below are links to both the original remedial work plan and the revised plan that GZA submitted to IDEM on behalf of Johnson Controls, both available on IDEM’s website:
• July 2019 Remedial Work Plan:
https://ecm.idem.in.gov/cs/idcplg?IdcService=GET_FILE&dID=82582569&dDocName=82583174&Rendition=web&allowInterrupt=1&noSaveAs=1&fileName=82583174.pdf
• April 2019 Remedial Work Plan (revised per IDEM comments):
https://ecm.idem.in.gov/cs/idcplg?IdcService=GET_FILE&dID=82745876&dDocName=82746485&Rendition=web&allowInterrupt=1&noSaveAs=1&fileName=82746485.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.