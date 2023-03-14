MILFORD — A public hearing took place at the start of the Milford Town Council meeting Monday and Attorney Steve Snyder was present representing Douglas and Helen Strycker with their disannexation request.
He explained there was a 50’ setback that was once part of the old Zimmerman property but it was transferred to the Stryckers. When the annexation of the old Zimmerman property, which is east of town and east of the North Park subdivision occurred, the 50’ got annexed too even though the rest of the Strycker property is not within town limits.
The couple is requesting the 50’ be disannexed.
“It’s already been combined with the Strycker property so it’s one property now,” Snyder said. “Disannexation is rare and can only be used when the property forms a boundary of the community and this does."
There were no comments for or against and the council later approved an ordinance in support of the disannexation.
No farm animals allowed
Milford Council members made clear that they weren’t budging on allowing farm animals in town.
Resident Jessica Miller brought the matter up during public comment, asking if the ordinance could be changed to allow chickens.
“If you want farm animals, live in the country," Council President Doug Ruch said. "If you don’t, live in town.”
He said they have to consider the safety of neighborhoods and mentioned past situations where individuals had to get rid of ducks, chickens and roosters because they were disturbing the neighbors.
“There are just as many cons as there are pros,” Council Member Kenneth Long said in agreement.
Miller pushed back, stating she thought the benefits outweighed the cons.
“Especially with the price of eggs right now," he said. "Even Indianapolis allows chickens in the city limits.”
She asked if getting a petition would help
“We’ve already crossed this bridge — no farm animals in the Town of Milford,” Ruch said in reply.
Miller shared some additional input.
“I feel like it’s more progressive to allow chickens," she said. "Sustainability is big — especially with the younger generation. To not allow it you’re not being progressive.”
That didn’t sway council members as they responded they didn’t want to open that up because if they make exceptions for one, they have to for all.
“If numerous people want to do it that’s a lot more waste to deal with,” Ken said.
Miller also asked if the town’s text alert system could be used to send reminders about council meetings and she was told it could.
Milford Town Council members Sewer Connection
Crystal Welsh of Abonmarche was present along with representatives of Milford Chapel and the contractor to request approval to the town’s sewer. Welsh explained the church is building an addition and the current septic system couldn’t handle the addition. She said they came up with a design to extend the main and connect the property to the town’s main.
Wastewater Superintendent Mark Brubaker said he was okay with the plan but told them they’d need grease traps.
Ruch wanted to make sure they were aware of a tap fee and that they’d be charged a premium rate because they are out of town.
In other business, the council:
• Approved having G&G clean storm catch basins at a cost of $275 an hour, up to $2,200
• Approved sending non-compliance letters to seven residents.
• Approved Spring Clean up Days for April 20-22
• Approved flushing hydrants April 12 and 13
• Approved the purchase of two computers at $1,090 each for utility dept and clerk’s office
• Approved Dixon & Associates cleaning water tower at a cost of $5,400
• Approved outsourcing payroll to Pay Professionals
• Accepted the resolution from the Area Plan Commission regarding a residential Tax Increment Financing District for the former Zimmerman property.
• Approved the Strategic Implementation Plan for the Hoosier’s Enduring Legacy Program Grant
• Approved Street closures for Meet Milford’s Food Truck Fridays on the third Fridays from June-October and the town agreed to sponsor the portable restrooms
• Approved Town Marshall Derek Kreiders purchase of a side by side 4 wheeler for use at Milford Fest, Food Truck Fridays and the beach with grant funding
• Heard the clerk’s office will be closed for Good Friday, April 7