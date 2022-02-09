NAPPANEE — Nappanee council members met Monday evening and hosted a public hearing on a resolution for the Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan.
The plan identifies any physical barriers and also prioritizes intersections for improvements.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight reported that the hearing was held to give the public a chance to voice their opinions on making the sidewalks ADA-compliant. No comments were made regarding the resolution and the council approved it.
REZONING
The council approved on second reading a rezoning request of property owned by Jamie Corp. and Irene Corp. The property was recently annexed into the city and the parcel was automatically zoned Residential 1. The rezoning request was for Industrial 1. The council approved the request on second reading and then a motion was made to suspend the rules and hear the matter on third reading immediately.
The council agreed and unanimously approved the rezoning on third and final reading.
In other business, the council:
- Approved accounts payable vouchers totaling $742,728. Knight reported that the majority of the accounts payables (roughly $500,000) were to GM Development for work done on Wellfield Park and various restroom projects.
The next council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 22, due to the President’s Day holiday Monday.
