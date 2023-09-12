MILFORD — Before the start of the regular Milford Town Council meeting Monday the council hosted a public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget.
Clerk-treasurer Tricia Gall simply stated the total budget is $2,633,763.
“Which would keep us at our maximum tax levy, which is where we’ve been in the past,” she explained.
No one from the public commented and the council took no action. They plan to act on the budget at the next council meeting Oct. 10.
After the meeting, Gall provided more information about the budget. The total proposed general budget is $2,279,091 and the American Rescue Plan Act funds the town plans to use in 2024 is $354,672 for the total of $2.6 million. The expected tax rate is $1.55.
Last year the budget was $2,799,383 including the $354,672 of ARPA funds and the tax rate was $1.262. That’s a difference of $165,620 more than this year’s proposed budget.
Health Insurance
The town’s health insurance representative, Lisa Frazzetta-Manning of Frazzetta Financial Services led a lengthy discussion with the town council and some employees about options for health insurance for 2024.
She reminded the council they are currently on an association plan with Indiana State Chamber of Commerce and there are fees associated with that.
“But it was the cheapest way to go,” she said.
However, she said this year the cost went up 22 percent so the monthly cost would be $19,061. She said she checked if it would be less to pull them out of the association.
“It would still be more expensive than staying on the current plan,” she said.
This year they’ve been paying about $15,000 a month so if they stay with the current plan, they’d be paying over $30,000 more a month.
She offered several options for renewal with the same company and most entailed higher deductibles for the employees, but Frazzetta pointed out that the town also puts money into a health savings account for its employees.
After much discussion and some input from employees present, they decided to go with an option that costs $17,167 a month and increases individual deductibles by $2,000 but once the deductible is met, there’s no cost to the individual.
Waubee Lake Association
Kevin Dwyer of Waubee Lake Association came to the council to ask for a contribution from them towards spraying for Starry Stonewort, which is an invasive species that has invaded 18 acres of Waubee Lake.
He said the Starry Stonewort can cause a big problem, killing off fish and can impact boating and swimming if it’s not treated.
“If we don’t raise funds, it can get out of hand,” he said.
He told council members that there was invasion at the boat launch at Milford Park about .2 acre. He said they spray in June and August and he asked the council to contribute $650 for the two sprayings next summer. He said they also approached Camp Mack about contributing. The council approved contributing to the spraying next summer.
Department Reports
The council approved paying $6,810 to Middlebury Electric for hooking up the new tornado sirens.
They heard the police department received a grant to get six new Automated External Defibrillators for the squad cars and one for town hall. The council also approved the School Resource Officer agreement with Wawasee Schools for the part-time officer who will work at the school five days a week for five hours a day. The school will pay $20,000 and the town will supply the car and the equipment. Deputy Ben Sanders is the SRO and it’s going well.
The council approved having Mr. Rooter camera the storm sewer at a cost not to exceed $300.
In the Utilities Department, the council approved the updated water emergency contingency plan and also approved replacing the water line at a resident at 208 W. Fifth St. at a cost of $3,680 by Foyle Plumbing.
In addition, they approved Foyle Plumbing replacing the water heater at town hall at a cost of $1,556.96.
The council also approved having M E Simpson conduct a large meter testing at a cost of $1,250 at their convenience.
“The last two times they did it at their convenience and it worked out fine,” Utility Superintendent Steven Marquart said.
In other business, the council:
• Set Trick or Treat hours 6-8 p.m. in Milford for Halloween.
• Approved the request by Karena Wilkinson to have a Trunk or Treat in the community building parking lot.
• Approved paying for generator at the wastewater treatment plant in the amount of $4,331.63 by Eva Par.
• Approved transferring funds from the general fund to the water fund to pay hydrant fees in the amount of $31,576.86.
• Town hall will be closed Oct. 9 for Columbus Day.
Heard because of the holiday, the October council meeting will take place Oct. 10 and immediately before the council meeting they will hold a public hearing on the master utility study.