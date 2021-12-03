Public can hang their home-made ornaments on city tree

GOSHEN — Christmas creative types have an opportunity to display their home-made ornaments on a city evergreen tree.
The city of Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience has installed Christmas lights on a tree outside the city’s utility office at 203 S. Fifth St. The public is being invited to hang ornaments made from reused and recycled materials. The ornaments can be hung through Dec. 20 and will be considered donations.
Then, starting Dec. 27, residents will be able to take one ornament from the tree to keep, even if they did not donate an ornament.
The resilience department’s staff has label the display as a “Mirth Tree.”
There are guidelines for the ornaments, including: Not using glass; and a reminder that paper and cardboard will deteriorate when they are exposed to the elements.
Ideas and examples for ornaments will be posted to the Facebook group, Zero Waste Goshen.
The resilience staff is also suggesting people take photos of them placing their ornament and then submit them via Facebook messenger to the city of Goshen, Indiana or via email to communications@goshencity.com.
