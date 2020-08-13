GOSHEN — A protest is being hosted by Michiana National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday near Embassy Coffee in Goshen.
According to information posted under the Facebook event, which is titled “Protest Embassy Coffee Goshen,” organizers stated, “As many of you know, Embassy Coffee of Goshen, Indiana has come under the scope of scrutiny in light of their public denouncement of BLM, and refusal to adhere to basic safety protocols in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Michiana NAARPR will therefore be hosting this event to raise awareness of both issues, as well as monetary funds to support the much needed agenda of BLM in the context of furthering racial justice.”
Coffee will be available and BLM face masks will be available for sale. Donations for BLM SB will also be accepted, according to organizers. Social distancing and face mask regulations will be followed, the Facebook event post states.
A counter protest event was created by Goshen resident Lori Beavo Arnold titled “Save The Embassy,” to be held at the same time across the street.
The event description for the Facebook event states, “Embassy Coffee is a small local business in Goshen that has come under targeted attack by BLM/MAARPR for organizing a mask mandate protest recently. BLM has organized a protest against Embassy and its conservative owners. In response, Patriots and Goshen residents will be supporting Embassy Coffee and peacefully counter protesting BLM.”
Embassy Coffee owners Chris and Mercie May organized a rally July 27 at the Elkhart County Courthouse in downtown Goshen to protest against the statewide mask order that went into effect earlier that day.
