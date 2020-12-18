GOSHEN — In nearly freezing temperatures, people stood bundled up and fired up Friday to protest what they see as government overreach in requiring the use of face masks.
Local group Elkhart County Citizens for Living Liberty United led a “Stop the Mask Mandate Rally” outside the Elkhart County Courthouse during the afternoon and early evening. By about 4 p.m., the event drew approximately 40 to 45 protesters. Most did not wear face masks.
They grouped primarily around the corner of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue, many holding signs bearing statements such as “Unmask Hope,” “Honk to Unmask Michiana” and “Resist COVID-1984 Tyranny.” Several motorists returned honks in response.
“We don’t think the government has a right to tell us that we have to wear a mask,” said Madeline Hajicek, of Goshen. “There’s a lot of tyranny happening in Elkhart County right now, and I want to see it stopped. I want to see it go away.”
The rally was organized primarily in response to an ordinance, passed Dec. 1 by the Elkhart County commissioners, which laid out the list of civil fines businesses and organizations could face for violating county health orders multiple times. The county health department issued the orders in November, as updated versions of those issued during the summer. They direct the use of face masks in public and private places, as well as mitigation practices for entities as measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The fine schedule in the ordinance took effect Thursday. As a complaint-driven effort, the intent is for violators to work with health department staff first on reaching compliance, according to the commissioners and the health orders. Subsequent violations, though, could then lead to potential fines.
Stephen Gray, who helped organize the rally, doesn’t believe the fines are right. He wanted the commissioners to heed the event as a call to cancel the fine ordinance. He also indicated he hopes incoming commissioner Brad Rogers will be more open to such a move after he takes office in January.
“I believe that we’re going to send a message to the commissioners’ office,” Gray said. “Hopefully with new leadership in the county commissioners’ office in January, we’ll have that order rescinded, and we can go back to not fining businesses for customers that don’t wish to wear a mask.”
Rogers was elected in November to succeed commissioner Mike Yoder on the board. Yoder had lost his bid for reelection when Rogers won the Republican Party nomination for the seat during the primary elections in June.
Yoder has said the new ordinance was passed in part because local business owners pushed county leaders for tougher measures to help back their efforts to enforce safety precautions like mask usage in their operations. If the ordinance is rescinded, Gray said businesses would still be within their rights to impose wearing face masks on their properties.
“They are a private entity, and technically they can tell you to get off their property if you don’t want to wear a mask. But that could also decrease business. So it works both ways,” Gray said.
Protesters such as Hajicek believe face mask orders on the local level as well as on the state level were issued illegally. She said the protest serves as a stand to oppose unconstitutional overreaches of government power and erosions of freedom.
“We’re just doing our duty as citizens to protect our liberties, to protect other people’s liberties. And we don’t believe masks work,” Hajicek said. “As soon as we let them illegally require us to wear masks, they’re going want to illegally require us to get vaccines, take away our guns, all that.”
In addition to the signs, a sound system was set up with music and a microphone for protesters to share their messages.
“It’s a tool for obedience training. It’s training us to take the vaccine and God knows what else they want to put in our body,” Johannes Poulard, of Michiana Shores, told the crowd at the mic, stating he won’t wear a mask or receive a vaccination. “It’s time we stand up. If they want to fine us, refuse to pay the fine. It’s time that we become ungovernable.”
Jim Kuhlenschmidt, of Goshen, echoed the assertion that a mask mandate is a form of population control.
“We’ve doubled down on something that we’ve just shown didn’t work,” Kuhlenschmidt said. “Also, this is just about control. It’s training people to do what they’re told instead of following the science and experiencing freedom.”
Saying the county needs to follow the science, Kuhlenschmidt said he has spoken to the commissioners, including Suzanne Weirick, about requiring masks. When she asked him for alternative ideas, he said he pointed out that the health department is not doing more to encourage residents to boost immune systems. He also said the department, local hospitals and his doctor aren’t relying on hydroxychloroquine, a medication to treat malaria and autoimmune conditions, as a COVID-prevention measure.
“I just want to know why our health community isn’t staying up with the science. And that’s why I’m here,” Kuhlenschmidt said.
When the county’s fine ordinance took effect Thursday, a county team led by environmental health and code enforcement staff prepared to begin addressing more than 500 complaints into local entities.
Because of the limited size of staff to conduct inspections of businesses countywide, the ordinance was written so the city councils in Goshen, Elkhart and Nappanee could pass similar supporting ordinances that would free up staff for inspections within their jurisdictions.
While Elkhart City Council passed such a city ordinance Monday, the Goshen City Council failed to pass its version Dec. 7.
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins pulled an ordinance for that city as well. On Friday, he announced the measure would be tabled indefinitely.
“The division and anxiety caused by this proposed ordinance is beyond anything ever anticipated. I feel we can accomplish more and encourage compliance better through education,” Jenkins said in a news release.
