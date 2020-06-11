ELKHART — The evening sun shone on the backs of more than 100 demonstrators Thursday as many sang lyrics to “Man in the Mirror” and marched east to Civic Plaza in downtown Elkhart.
Mayor Rod Roberson had just finished addressing the crowd in the middle of the intersection of Second and High streets, between the Elkhart County Courts building and the city municipal building. A portable speaker came on and, amplified by a megaphone, Michael Jackson’s anthem to peace and change poured out. Dozens of voices sang along, the crowd walking back to the plaza as part of another in a series of protests in response to the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans by police.
The singing marked the end of the first hour of the rally.
Activist Curbiee Coleman, of Elkhart, through her new group United We Will Stand, helped organize Thursday’s event. Floyd’s death in Minneapolis — killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck — on May 25 prompted Coleman to stand up, and she’s led several non-violent local protests since then.
“I couldn’t be more happy with my city. I was born and raised here, so like everything about this city, I want to better it. I couldn’t be any more proud of the people that came here,” Coleman said about Thursday’s demonstration.
Shortly before 5 p.m., people gathered at Civic Plaza. They lined Main Street, stretching from High Street to almost Franklin Street. Most held signs with messages like “Black Lives Matter,” “We Are Elkhart” and “I Can’t Breathe” — the latter a reference to Floyd’s final words — while Isaiah Sanders, of Elkhart, an organizer, led the crowd in chants. The name of Breona Taylor, a black E.R. tech who was killed by police in Louisville in March, was also invoked by protesters. Several drivers honked their vehicle’s horns in support as they passed the square.
Elkhart Police Chief Chris Snyder and a few other officers joined the demonstration as citizens, though wearing their uniforms. They mingled with the crowd and also provided water bottles and face masks at the event.
Coleman had worked with Snyder to set up the event. Snyder saw the opportunity to attend as a way to reinforce and strengthen bridges of unity.
“It’s just great to see our community come together with law enforcement. We’ve been involved with this event almost since it started. It shows we have people that are willing to work with law enforcement, it shows the willingness of law enforcement to work without community. And that’s where it all starts,” Snyder said. “Everybody has to come together and start moving forward on working together so that we have a better understanding of what everybody’s needs are.”
After about 30 minutes of rallying, the crowd took to High Street as police diverted traffic around the area. They marched west to Third Street, turned and passed the courts building by crossing the parking lot, before massing again at High and Second streets. Snyder brought up the rear of the march, following the crowd in the street.
Roberson met the demonstrators at the intersection and spoke for about 10 minutes through a megaphone.
“Where we need to be is in a place where we are grabbing somebody else and make sure that we’re lifting them up everyday,” Roberson said. “Our ability to be able to work with this police department, fire department and every other city service is going to be on display for you to judge and hold me accountable every day. And I want you to. And as you do, I want you to make sure that you’re building the right relationship with them as well.”
Robeson told the crowd that as a black man he understands being victimized by racism, but he also knows the progress and opportunity that lead to him winning election as Elkhart’s mayor. He pledged accountability among local police and that use of force tactics are being updated.
“Chokeholds don’t exist in Elkhart. That’s not the way these officers are trained. That won’t be the expectation that they’ll have moving forward. And every day, they will make sure that as they look at use of force, that it’s use of appropriate force in an appropriate way, and de-escalation would be part of the training every day,” Roberson said.
After hearing from the mayor, the crowd marched back to Civic Plaza where protests and chants continued for about one more hour. In one moment, almost the entire crowd bent a knee in prayer. Sanders passed his megaphone to various protesters who wished to speak before those gathered. And in a quiet moment behind the line, Coleman and Snyder hugged as she thanked him for the support.
“I kinda wanted to thank him for everything that he’s done thus far, and everything I know he will continue to do,” Coleman said.
Sanders also brought Snyder and the officers with him to the street to shake their hands and thank them for attending. Sanders also had a message. He noted 10 of the police department’s 140 officers were at the rally, pointing out more should have attended if it was possible for them to do so, not counting those who were on-duty and working.
The protest ended around 6:45 p.m. as the crowd dispersed peacefully without incident.
