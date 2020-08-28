Protesters march in Goshen for 'Latinx' issues

GOSHEN — About a dozen people marched Friday through downtown Goshen, calling attention to issues of concern for Latinos.
The group carried signs and flags representing Central and South American countries, including Mexico, Puerto Rico and Honduras. They walked from the Elkhart County Courthouse, looped along a portion of South Main Street, then walked along Lincoln Avenue to Third Street and back around the courthouse amid late-afternoon rush hour traffic.
Lineth Alvarez-Barrera, of Goshen, organizer of the group La Fuerza, helped lead the march, guided by a belief more people need to stand up for causes related to the “Latinx” community — a gender-neutral term she used to describe Latinos and Latinas.
“There just needs to be more voices raised for the ‘Latinx’ community,” Alvarez-Barrera said.
Issues, as spelled out on a banner the group carried, included support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy; releasing youths held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities; and justice for U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered at the Fort Hood military base in Texas in April. Alvarez-Barrera also said she stood for all “Latinx” people who’ve faced injustice by the military.
The protest is one of several to be held in Goshen over the past few months amid a national wave of unrest since George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis in late May. Most local protests have rallied under the Black Lives Matter movement.
Many of the demonstrators Friday wore face masks with the BLM phrase printed on them. Alvarez-Barrera said that while marchers chose on their own to wear those masks, the protest centered on “Latinx” issues.
“The focus right now is on Black Lives Matter, and that’s completely valid, that’s completely awesome. However, I have seen and read and heard so many complaints from the Latino community saying, ‘Why isn’t Black Lives Matter protesting for Latinos, for DACA?’ The response to that is, ‘That’s not their responsibility. That’s our responsibility as a Latinx community,’” Alvarez-Barrera said.
She said her group supports BLM, and is counting on reciprocal support.
“I know that when they see us Latinos coming out there and supporting them, they will also be there when it’s our time to fight,” Alvarez-Barrera said.
