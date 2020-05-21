GOSHEN — A request by the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office to jointly try the cases of three men connected to the murder of a Columbia city woman in Elkhart late last year likely won’t be decided until August.
During Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday, a hearing was held before Judge Michael Christofeno to discuss the motion by the prosecutor’s office to combine the cases of the three men, Mario Angulo, 19, Donald Owen Jr., 21, and Matthew Murzynski, 24.
Owen and Angulo are each charged with murder, robbery and criminal confinement. They allegedly tortured and killed Kimberly Dyer, 31, and robbed a man, Robert Porter, of Sturgis, Michigan, while holding them at a house along Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart in October.
If convicted, the two could face a life sentence in prison.
Murzynski is charged with robbery and criminal confinement for his role in the situation. Though not charged with murder, the prosecutor’s office considers Murzynski an accomplice who was closely involved in the situation.
According to deputy prosecuting attorney Katelyn Doyle, while the cases of each of the three men are set to be tried separately, due to the connected nature of their cases, the prosecutor’s office feels the cases should be combined and all tried together.
In explaining her reasoning for the call, Doyle gave examples such as the fact that a majority of the crimes allegedly perpetrated by the three men are identical in nature. She also noted there are identical witnesses for each of the three cases, some who live out of state and would have to travel multiple times to testify should the cases be tried separately.
In response to the call by the prosecutor’s office to jointly try the cases, Christofeno agreed to allow the defense some time to examine the motion, do research and respond with any concerns or reasons why they do not feel combining the cases would be in the best interest of their clients.
As such, the men’s lawyers were given until July 4 to file their initial questions or concerns related to the motion to combine. The prosecution will then have until July 17 to review and submit a response to the defense’s claims.
Following the prosecution’s response, the defense in turn will be given until July 27 to review the prosecution’s response and respond with any further questions, concerns or statements related to the motion. The prosecution will then have until Aug. 3 to submit any final comments related to the motion.
Once those final comments from the prosecution have been submitted, the actual hearing to determine whether or not to allow the cases to be combined will take place Aug. 6.
Asked if such a timetable was acceptable, the lawyers for Angulo and Murzynski responded in the affirmative.
However, Owen’s lawyer, Jeffrey Majerek, noted Owen’s trial is scheduled to begin June 15, and he would like to keep that timetable in place.
Christofeno indicated that could be a problem given the restrictions on trial dates that remain in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, noting it is his understanding that jury trials will not even be allowed to resume until July 1 without special permission from the Indiana Supreme Court, which he said he has no intention of requesting.
Asked by Christofeno if he is opposed to the call by the prosecution to combine the three cases, Majerek acknowledged he is opposed to that call, though he is not in favor of extending Owen’s trial hearing beyond June 15.
As such, Christofeno agreed to confirm Owen’s jury trial for June 15, however unlikely that may be, and gave Majerek until the end of the day Thursday to provide a statement outlining his opposition to the call by the prosecution to combine the three cases.
MACFARLAND CASE
Also Thursday, Christofeno agreed to modify the remaining sentence of Owen McFarland from incarceration at the Indiana Department of Corrections to home detention with electronic monitoring.
McFarland, who is serving a sentence of 10 years at the IDOC with four years suspended on charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, had served approximately 13 months of his total sentence as of Thursday’s hearing.
Asked why Christofeno should consider his request for a modified sentence, McFarland noted that during his time at the IDOC he has been working through the department’s Recovery While Incarcerated program, which he said has helped him to turn his life around.
McFarland also noted he has received no conduct violations during his time of incarceration.
Pleased with McFarland’s progress, Christofeno agreed to grant the requested sentence modification, where McFarland will now be released from the IDOC and remanded to his mother’s home in Goshen where he will report to Michiana Community Corrections for home detention with electronic monitoring for the remainder of his sentence.
Additionally, McFarland will be required to receive ongoing outpatient treatment from the Oaklawn Psychiatric Center.
“I want you to succeed,” Christofeno told McFarland following his approval of the sentence modification. “But … if you don’t succeed, not only will I be disappointed, but you will end up back at the DOC.”
“I understand, Your Honor,” McFarland said in response.
