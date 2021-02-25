GOSHEN — One of the attorneys prosecuting an Elkhart woman for murder voiced frustration about communications with defense counsel on a mental health report.
Knesha Carruthers, 35, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for a hearing that served as an update on progress with the case.
Carruthers is scheduled to stand trial beginning June 21. She’s charged with murder, accused of stabbing and killing her husband, Jimmie Lee Gillam, 33, during a dispute at their home along West Jefferson Street in Elkhart in July 2019.
Her attorneys have been pursuing a mental health defense, arguing Carruthers may have experienced battered women’s syndrome at the time of the killing. For months last year, they sought an expert, who could provide an evaluation and analysis on the issue.
An expert was secured, and a report on the subject was initially due around early December. But delays were blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attorney Christopher Crawford told the court Thursday the expert was able to meet with Carruthers in late January and again about two weeks ago. He said the expert is in the process of preparing the report, and he expected it to be available by March 22.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Claeys expressed ongoing frustrations with the issue, saying she isn’t getting much communication from the defense team and that the report has been delayed multiple times.
“We continue to have hearing after hearing with no progress,” Claeys said, pointing to similar frustrations she’s expressed at previous hearings over the last couple months.
A concern raised during the hearing was the new March due date for the mental health report would only give prosecutors about three months to bring in their own expert to review the report with a second opinion before the trial.
Judge Michael Christofeno scheduled another hearing for March 25 for another update on the report or any other issues in the case.
