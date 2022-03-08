NAPPANEE — Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker visited the Nappanee City Council meeting to explain the processes of her department.
Becker said she was invited to come after reading an article in the Goshen News about the council’s last meeting. The article mentioned a resident coming to the council questioning why his alleged assault had not been dealt with.
Becker said she couldn’t speak to a specific case but wanted to explain the general process to the council. She said when someone makes a complaint or it comes to the attention of her department that a crime was committed; a law enforcement agency conducts the investigation. Once they determine there’s probable cause they give the information to her department.
“We don’t have the luxury of taking what someone says — we have to confirm what we’re being told is true — trust but verify,” she said.
Once they receive the information it’s assigned to a deputy prosecutor depending on the type of case. She said there are lots of situations where a case is not filed.
“Technically even if a crime has been committed we determine if it will do more harm than good to file a case and that’s up to our discretion,” she said.
Becker said there are 30 factors that go into that decision-making process to determine whether it is worth using the state’s resources and the taxpayer’s money to move forward. She said they try to be reasonable in how they decide what cases to go forward on or if maybe the case would be better served civilly.
She said her office receives approximately 8,000-10,000 cases annually.
“I’d love to tell you there’s a seven- to 10-day turnaround but the reality is it depends on the case,” she said.
Mayor Phil Jenkins asked what the percentage of the cases that are filed. She responded about 60% of the cases she receives are filed.
Council member David Kauffman asked if the type of case determines whether the case gets filed or if it’s dependent on the amount of information.
She responded that it is both of those things. Some serious crimes take longer but she evaluates if the case presents a public safety risk or there’s a risk of defendant flight it gets moved to the top of the heap.
Council member Ben Leavitt asked if staffing shortages are an issue for the department. She admitted it was a factor.
“I always think we could do better,” Leavitt said. “If we had all the resources we need we would be able to put in more work on even the less severe cases because we know it matters to someone. If it happened to you it matters to you. It’s a challenge.”
She said staffing shortages in law enforcement has in some cases affected the quality of the information she receives and said things are likely to get worse before they get better.
Council member Dana Hollar asked if the number of crimes have gone up compared to 10 years ago.
“It’s really pretty consistent,” Becker replied.
She said the type of crimes they saw during the pandemic changed with violent crimes up by 20% and a 30% decrease in non-violent crimes of the sort that would normally be caught during traffic stops.
Mayor Jenkins asked what could city officials do to help as far as the court of public opinion and social media is concerned.
“Have courage,” she replied. “Have courage to tell people that Facebook facts are not facts. What you see on social media is rarely something that should be relied on — unless and until you ask the next question you shouldn’t be forming an opinion. Generally speaking be courageous and ask the next natural question before having the knee-jerk reaction.”
Later Police Chief Steve Rulli wanted to publicly express appreciation for Becker and her department. He said there are a lot of positives and a lot of processes that Becker has put into place.
“That saves us a lot of trips to Elkhart,” Rulli said. “The relationship has always been good but it’s getting better. People don’t understand the time and effort she puts in.”
AMENDMENT
The council passed on first reading an ordinance amending the employee handbook. Jenkins said the amendment concerned the certified federal register’s exception to the rule for overtime for police and firefighters (29 cfr 533.230). They discovered that applies to firefighters but not paramedics.
“The federal register was established after the Great Depression and at the time there were no paramedic services,” he said.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer said in some cases if the paramedic was also a firefighter it might apply but they felt it best to go back to the previous manner of calculating overtime after 40 hours. The city made the change last year.
“We thought we were doing the right thing,” Jenkins said, but added it was good they caught it now and that they plan to go back to 2021 and adjust the overtime.
The exception in 29 cfr 533.230 for firefighters and police calculates overtime on an hourly rate on a seven-day-28-day formula, because they often work 24-hour shifts.
Jenkins said they’ll be contacting the paramedics to let them know they’ll be seeing corrections.
The council also approved an amendment to the 2022 appointments. The changes include adding Ben Leavitt to the plan commission replacing Todd Nunemaker. The mayor also appointed Matt Hostetter to the plan commission and the board of zoning appeals replacing the recently deceased Jim Stover. Jenkins said there are still a couple of open positions on historic preservation.
In other business, the council:
• Mayor reported the restroom and concession building at Wellfield Park is scheduled to be completed mid-May and South Park is coming along.
• Mayor told the council since Gov. Eric Holcomb removed the state of emergency, that affected electronic meetings and he was going to bring a resolution to continue holding meetings electronically so in the event a board or council member was out of town they could still attend.
