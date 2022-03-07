ELKHART — Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Becker filed a formal charge of battery resulting in injury, a Class A misdemeanor, Monday against former teacher Michael J. Hosinski, 61, of Osceola, for allegedly striking a 15-year-old student at Jimtown High School Feb. 25.
Hosinski was arrested by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office March 3 as a result of their investigation stemming from a formal report made by the school’s principal.
A press release issued by the prosecutor states, "Numerous witnesses were interviewed and additional materials were collected as part of the investigation. Probable Cause for the arrest was found by a Judicial Officer on Friday, March 4, 2022."
Since the state has filed a formal charge, an initial hearing has been scheduled to be held in Elkhart Superior Court 3 this Thursday at 1:36 p.m.
Elkhart County continues to utilize virtual hearings. Accordingly, one may observe the initial hearing, as well as other hearings at https://public.courts.in.gov, “Watch Trial Court Hearings”, then by clicking on the Elkhart Superior Court 3 option to “Watch Now.”
At the initial hearing, Hosinski will be advised of the charge, the possible penalties, his rights, and any deadlines applicable to the case. The court will also address the matter of defense counsel. The crime of battery resulting in injury is punishable by up to one year of jail, and a fine of up to $5,000.
