A public hearing was held Tuesday at the Syracuse Town Council meeting on the proposed 2020 budget, but no one spoke for or against it. With no comments, the council quickly closed the hearing and took no action on the budget.
The budget is $4.1 million with an additional $782,520 in economic development tax and Tax Increment Finance funds. The Town Council is expecting a tax levy of $2.1 million and a tax rate of $1.02 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The proposed 2020 budget is $103,640 more than the current year’s budget of $4.06 million. There was an increase in the general budget, which includes the town manager’s budget, the clerk-treasurer’s budget and the police budget to $2.09 million from last year’s $1.97 million, but a large decrease in the local road and street budget, which was $200,000 last year and $85,000 this year.
The motor vehicle highway budget is $959,000 and the park budget is $503,420.
The budget will be voted on at the next council meeting on Oct. 15.
AMBULANCE PURCHASED
Turkey Creek Township Fire Chief Mickey Scott received approval from the Town Council to purchase a demo ambulance from Pen Care of Niles, Ohio at a cost of $235,528. Scott told the council one of their ambulances was involved in an crash Aug. 26 while transporting a patient. He said the ambulance was running with lights and sirens when it was T-boned. One medic is still undergoing medical treatment, but both are back to work.
“It could’ve been worse," Scott said. "It spun the ambulance a complete 180 and luckily it didn’t roll.,”
He said the department has two older ambulances — one that is 7 years old and one that’s 11 years old that are in and out of the repair shop. With the ambulance involved in the crash out of action, the town was left in a bind. He said he was able to borrow an ambulance from a neighboring department. He checked later and realized there were 15 calls where both ambulances were out at the same time in a two-week period.
Council member Larry Siegel asked where mutual aid comes in and Scott said they called on mutual aid several times.
Scott also said to get a loaner ambulance would cost $200 a day and the town's insurance only covers $50 a day.
Scott said they will be able to get the demo ambulance by mid-October, and if they use a wrap coating on the vehicle it instead of painting it, they can save time and $15,000.
If the ambulance involved in the crash can be repaired, insurance should pay for it and if it is totaled they’ll have to get a new one with insurance paying a large portion of the cost. Scott said it takes a year to get a new ambulance, so the used ambulance is needed in the interim.
Council member Larry Siegel pointed out that Scott planned to purchase a new ambulance in 2020 anyway, so this is just moving that purchase up.
Along with the cost of the ambulance the council also approved the cost of a Stryker cot at $42,703, $10,000 to have the ambulance wrapped and $10,000 for radios, for a total cost of $298,231.20.
SMOKE-FREE SYRACUSE
Heidi Baker of Kosciusko County Tobacco Free Coalition gave a presentation to the council about making Syracuse a smoke-free air and tobacco-free community. She said the state law passed in 2007 exempted bars and veteran’s clubs from being smoke free, but the coalition would like to see tobacco free bars, clubs, retailers and parks. The coalition is encouraging towns and cities to enact ordinances to make their communities totally smoke and tobacco free.
Baker said this is particularly important in Syracuse because of the lake and how tobacco affects lakes, streams, fish, plants and wildlife. Baker handed out information that cited a study done by San Diego University stating that one cigarette butt in one liter of water is lethal to half the fish exposed to the contaminated water.
In answer to one of the council member’s questionS, Baker said they are including e-cigarettes and vaping in the proposed ordinance that would make Syracuse a smoke free air and tobacco free community. She said Syracuse would be the first town in Kosciusko County to enact such an ordinance if they were to decide to go that route.
Council members said they would look at the material and take it under consideration. Council president Larry Martindale asked Baker to send a sample copy of the ordinance to Town Manager Mike Noe.
In other business the council:
• Approved installing seawall at a cost of $12,350 from Ousley Seawall in North Webster.
• Heard the utilities department received a railroad crossing grant for $5,502 and will apply again for a Harkless grant.
• Approved purchasing two new solar-powered radar signs at a cost of $7,633 from Radar Sign Co.
• Accepted a low bid of $129,000 from L.C. United Painting Co. Inc. to coat and paint the north water tank, plus any additional work that needs to be done.
• Heard the fire department raised $3,398.18 in a recent MDA boot drive.
• Heard Police Chief Jim Layne is interviewing candidates to replace an officer and should have a new hire by the next council meeting.
