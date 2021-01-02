GOSHEN — The city of Goshen has announced a new partnership with ADEC Inc. aimed at helping to connect people with disabilities to the health benefits of nature through the development of a new sensory trail.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved an agreement with ADEC Inc. to join forces in applying for a $200,000 Community Connections for People with Disabilities Grant, which is offered through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs in partnership with the Indiana Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services.
ADEC Inc. is a local nonprofit organization that advocates for and serves people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
THE PROJECT
According to Theresa Sailor, grant writer and educator with the city’s Department of Environmental Resilience, should the grant application be successful, the funding would go toward creation of a new sensory trail designed to benefit adults with disabilities.
“The funding will be matched by approximately $10,000 in local in-kind support,” she added of the grant. “ADEC Inc. will provide local technical support for the project.”
Sensory trails are built to have a series of experiences along a route designed for users to engage with their different senses, she explained. Varied surfaces and stations housing different smells and sounds are features of sensory trails..
“The project proposes developing a GPS-enabled app accessed by a phone or tablet while on the trail to connect users to nature in a fully immersible sensory trail experience,” Sailor said. “The app will locate and identify unique natural features, pinpoint interactive spaces where individuals can participate in their sensory experience, and provide opportunities where users can select to listen to music, poetry or historical information.”
In addition, Sailor noted that the project also proposes to add online experiences, including stationary live nature cameras to provide people who cannot participate on the trail with accessibility to the same mental health benefits of the sights and sounds of nature from their homes.
PUBLIC INPUT
According to Sailor, a virtual public meeting utilizing the video conferencing platform Zoom will be held at 10 a.m. Monday during which additional details will be shared about the project.
As part of the meeting, members of the public will also be invited to provide input about the proposed trail, she added.
Those interested in accessing the virtual meeting either via phone or Zoom can find a link to the meeting by visiting the city of Goshen calendar at https://goshenindiana.org/calendar.
Special accommodations may also be requested by calling 574-599-8621.
For more information about the project or the upcoming meeting, contact Sailor at TheresaSailor@goshencity.com.
