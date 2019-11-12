GOSHEN — The owner of a Goshen company hoping to purchase and renovate two historic residential properties recently targeted for demolition by the city will likely have to wait yet another month before learning the fate of his plan.
During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, Goshen Redevelopment Commission members were once again asked to consider approval of a $237,000 bid by Adam Scharf, a current Goshen city councilman and owner of Rethinking Buildings LLC, to purchase the two commission-owned buildings at 401 S. Third St. and 204 W. Madison St.
DOES NOT QUALIFY
Tuesday’s meeting marked the third time the purchase proposal has gone before the RDC in as many months.
The commission’s members originally opened Scharf’s bid during their Sept. 10 meeting in reply to a request for proposals seeking offers for the two historic buildings, which in recent years have served as rental properties, as well as three nearby vacant lots at 405, 409 and 411 S. Third St.
However, during their Oct. 8 meeting, commission members voted to find the $237,000 bid submitted by Scharf to purchase the properties was not a full-price offer as initially believed.
According to city attorney Larry Barkes, while the bid submitted by Scharf in September originally appeared to be a full-price offer, further review of the submission prior to the commission’s Oct. 8 meeting resulted in a reversal of that opinion.
“After reviewing Rethinking Buildings LLC’s proposal, I conclude that the offer is not a cash offer for $237,000 as required to avoid extending the time period for redevelopment to solicit purchase offers as set forth in the Redevelopment Commission Request for Proposals,” Barkes said during the Oct. 8 meeting. “Rethinking Building LLC’s current proposal does not offer to purchase the real estate in exchange for $237,000. Instead, the proposal offers to take possession of 401 S. Third St. and 204 W. Madison St. and commence a ‘historic rehabilitation’ on or about April 1, 2020, and concluding on or about Sept. 30, 2020.
“In addition, the proposal agrees to market the sale of Parcels 1, 2 and 3 beginning on or about April 1, 2020, with anticipated closings occurring between Oct. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021,” Barkes added. “Since marketing the lots is to begin April 1, 2020, the sale of lots may occur faster than estimated, but they also may take longer than estimated. Until Parcels 1, 2 or 3 are sold, no payment is owed to redevelopment under the proposal. Under the terms of the proposal, it is possible Lot 4 and Lot 5 can be renovated and sold or rented by Rethinking Buildings LLC without any payment to redevelopment. Since payment for the real estate is significantly delayed and not guaranteed under the terms of the proposal, the offer is not a full price offer.”
A FINAL REVIEW
Given the submitted bid was determined by Barkes not to be a full-price offer, commission members at the conclusion of their Oct. 8 discussion voted to extend the RFP submission window for an additional 30 days to allow more time for offers to be submitted, as is customary under such circumstances.
However, upon reintroducing Scharf’s proposal during Tuesday’s meeting, Mark Brinson, director of community development for the city, suggested it may be in the commission’s best interest to have the proposal evaluated one last time before making their final decision.
“What we usually do when we have a proposal is we have a committee, which we had in this case, and that committee ... reviewed the proposal and determined that it was not a qualifying proposal at that time. It could be considered a qualifying proposal now,” Brinson said, noting that Scharf’s proposal remained the sole proposal to be submitted through the RFP process as of Tuesday’s meeting. “So, what we might want to do — if you guys are willing to do it — is refer it back to the committee for a recommendation, because they really never made a recommendation on it before.”
The council agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to refer Scharf’s proposal back to the review committee for final review and a recommendation, most likely to be presented at the commission’s Dec. 10 meeting.
HISTORIC SIGNIFICANCE
Originally brought up as an item for consideration during the commission’s May 14 meeting, the call for demolition of the two historic buildings at 401 S. Third St. and 204 W. Madison St. involved a desire by some on the commission to demolish the homes, rather than make any substantial investments in the aging buildings.
However, commission members ultimately ended up pulling back on that demolition plan after several community members, as well as the Goshen Historical Society, raised concerns the buildings, reportedly constructed in the 1860s, may have historical significance for the city and thus warrant preservation.
During their June 11 meeting, commission members agreed to table the item for 90 days to allow time for more research on the history of the buildings, and to accept any proposals from people who may want to purchase them.
“The original plan from years ago was to offer up that half block for redevelopment and 405, 409 and 411 have been demolished over the past several years,” Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, said. “We had taken a request to the commission in June to award a demolition contract for 401 and 204, and that’s when the historical society noted the significance of the properties and asked for them to not be demolished. As such, we’ve put together an RFP for anyone interested in purchasing/restoring them or redeveloping the half block. It only made sense to offer all lots in the half block as part of the RFP.”
SCHARF’S PLAN
According to Scharf, the two brick buildings at 401 S. Third St. and 204 W. Madison St. are the only known structures pre-dating the construction of the Goshen millrace still standing in the immediate vicinity of the canal, and thus warrant being restored and preserved.
“The houses at 401 S. Third St. and 204 E. Madison St. will be stabilized and substantially renovated, rejuvenating these neglected brick structures and weaving them into the fabric of urban preservation and progress that is manifest in Goshen’s River Race redevelopment area and the adjoining neighborhood and central business district,” Scharf noted in his proposal. “In consultation with local historians, advocates and our design team members, we will identify and execute key architectural elements for restoration or re-creation. This may include ‘gingerbread’ trim at the front facade gable, replaced Italianate brackets at the southeast addition to 401, restored historic doors, and so forth.
“Later additions such as the connecting breezeway, the west garage addition, as well as elements that may prove structurally unrepairable or aesthetically undesirable, may be demolished — in whole or part — or altered,” Scharf added. “New garages, house additions, amenities and/or accessory buildings may be added to meet modern market demands.”
While the initial intent of his plan is residential use for the existing structures on Parcels 4 and 5, Scharf explained the project will be receptive to viable and compatible light commercial/professional or mixed uses that may arise, and requested in his proposal that the RDC support such possibilities, including any necessary zoning changes or variances.
As for the three vacant parcels at 405, 409 and 411 S. Third St., Scharf said his plan for those lots would be to market them for residential development in keeping with the area’s Residential-3 zoning designation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.