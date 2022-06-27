GOSHEN — New life has been breathed into a previously denied apartment complex project planned for the 600 block of East Douglas Street.
After nearly three hours of sometimes emotional and contentious discussion during their meeting Monday evening, Goshen City Council members voted 6-0 to approve an amended request by the Goshen Department of Redevelopment, AP Development LLC and Jones Petrie Rafinski for a rezoning from Industrial M-1 to Residential R-3 with a Planned Unit Development Overlay District — to be known as Ariel Cycleworks PUD — needed in order for the proposed apartment complex to move forward.
The property in question is located at 620 E. Douglas St., which is also known as the former Western Rubber Inc. manufacturing site. The property includes approximately 355 feet of frontage on Douglas Street and Plymouth Avenue, approximately 478 feet of frontage on 10th Street, and contains approximately 3.93 acres.
REVERSING COURSE
Monday’s request had previously been denied by the council in a vote of 4-3 against passage during the council’s June 6 meeting — a move which effectively killed the project.
Voting against approval were council members Donald Riegsecker, R-District 1; Doug Nisley, R-District 2; Matt Schrock, R-District 3; and Brett Weddell, R-At Large. Voting for approval of the ordinance were council members Megan Eichorn, D-District 4; Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5; and Julia King, D-At Large.
However, at the close of a special June 17 council meeting held to consider an unrelated item, Schrock announced that he would be putting forward a motion to reconsider the previously denied ordinance connected to the apartment project.
That motion essentially nullified the council’s previous denial and brought the request back up for consideration, and the council’s members agreed to table the request until Monday’s meeting in order to allow members of the public another chance to comment on the proposal.
A ROUGH ROAD
As originally proposed, the project — known as Ariel Cycleworks — called for the construction of approximately 136 market-rate and entry-level apartment units divided among five buildings, as well as approximately 5,150 square feet of commercial space, a portion of which had been proposed for use as a coffee shop.
Total investment for the project had been projected at about $31 million.
But almost from the get-go, the project faced significant pushback, particularly from some of the neighborhood’s residents.
In the early stages of the project, Goshen Plan Commission members during their May 17 meeting voted narrowly to forward the rezoning request on to the council with a favorable recommendation, though not before hearing from many of those concerned residents.
Of those who came forward to share concerns regarding the project, one of the most prominent involved concerns about inadequate parking in the neighborhood, and how that might be adversely impacted by the addition of a large new apartment complex.
Other issues raised included concerns about increased traffic in the area should the development be approved, proximity to noisy railroad tracks and factories, concerns about how stormwater will be handled, potential impacts to the nearby Gleason Industrial Products facility, and just general concern that the site is not the right location for such a project.
Many of those same concerns were raised again during the council’s June 6 meeting, with a large majority of those who chose to speak calling for the council to deny the request — calls that a majority of the council’s members would ultimately heed.
PROJECT AMENDMENTS
In explaining why he put forward his motion to reconsider that previous decision of denial, Schrock noted that in the days following his original vote against the project, he had given the project some additional thought and came to a point where he was open to giving the project another chance — though only if certain concessions were made regarding the original proposal.
“My motion was based on the condition that the developer would be willing to accept several amendments to address some of the neighborhood concerns,” Schrock said in a provided statement.
Schrock noted that following the council’s June 6 meeting, he was able to meet with project developer Jon Anderson to discuss his proposed amendments and received confirmation that Anderson would be willing to work with him to make the requested adjustments to the overall project.
A breakdown of Schrock’s proposed amendments is as follows:
• Eliminate the proposed commercial space and redesign Building A, resulting in a reduction of 8,336 square feet and eight bedrooms and moving the east wall approximately 20 feet further back from 10th Street. Those changes in the Building A footprint will in turn increase the requested setback at the south property line along Plymouth Avenue from 10 feet to 12 feet;
• Increase the Building A setback from 10th Street to approximately 54 feet 6 inches;
• Reduce the required parking spaces from 204 to 195; and
• Add 35 additional public parking spaces on the south side of Douglas Street, for a total of 209 parking spaces — including 174 on site.
In addition, Schrock also called for a strong commitment from the Goshen Redevelopment Commission to pursue improvements along 10th Street from Plymouth Avenue all the way to Reynolds Street.
After some brief discussion Monday, a motion to add Schrock’s amendments to the original rezoning request for the property was passed in a vote of 6-0 in favor with one abstention by council member Weddell.
Following that motion, the council called on members of the public to come forward and share any additional comments or concerns they had about the amended proposal.
By the close of that discussion, more than 30 attendees had taken them up on that offer, though in a reversal from previous meetings, a large majority of those speakers chose to speak in favor of the project, noting in particular the city’s drastic need for additional housing options as their primary reason for supporting the project.
In the end, bolstered by Schrock’s amendments to the overall project, the council’s members came down on the side of approval, and the requested rezoning was passed as amended in a vote of 6-0 in favor, again with one abstention by Weddell.