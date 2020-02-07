BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be offering "Museum Matinee: E. Hill Turnock" presentation at 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St. The program is free and open to the public.
While most people may not know his name, they have probably seen the work of the architect around Elkhart County, a news release from the museum states. The program will tell the story of Turnock’s life and career, and show examples of the buildings he designed around the county.
Turnock came to Elkhart at age 15 in 1872 and, after studying architecture and working in Chicago for a time, Turnock returned to Elkhart in 1907. Turnock designed public buildings, as well as private homes, and many of those buildings are still being used today. Some of these buildings include Ruthmere, and the Municipal Building in Elkhart, the Spohn Building in Goshen, and the Lamar Mutschler home in Nappanee. These and many other recognizable buildings are featured in this program.
This is the second Museum Matinee program offered by the Elkhart County Historical Museum. The programs, taking place at 11 a.m. on one Friday each month, allow people to learn about Elkhart County History from the museum staff during the program and afterward tour the museum, including the traveling Smithsonian exhibit "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" on display until March 15.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the Elkhart County Historical Museum, can be found at www.elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
