GOSHEN — Death, the great disruptor.
During the 15th century, an anonymous Dominican friar published a set of texts titled “Ars moriendi,” or “The Art of Dying,” at the request of the Council of Constance in Germany. The text sought to offer advice, protocols and procedures for the dying, in order to create a better transition from life to death. It was the first Western literature offering guidelines for dying and death and within the span of less than 100 years, roughly 50,000 copies were printed.
“In the Judeo-Christian tradition there was great emphasis on the importance of being aware of your own death,” said Jo-Ann Brant, professor emeritus of Bible, religion and philosophy of Goshen College. “Until modern medicine comes into play, the person who knows they are dying is the person who announces it but in the modern era, the one who is the most informed moves to being the physician. The idea develops in the 19th century where it’s best to keep that from the dying person.”
Prior to her retirement, Brant taught a course on death at Goshen College. Since then, she’s taken her course, titled “Speaking of Death,” to a different kind of audience. The Lifelong Learning Institute of Greencroft Communities offers opportunities for continued education to senior citizens and Brant’s course is among them.
“We live in a society that doesn’t like talking about death, but when we do that, I think we cause more harm to each other,” explained Brant. “We don’t allow the grieving their grief. We’ve moved from a language of grieving to celebration and I think, in some ways, we do people harm by not giving them time to grieve and recognizing the reality of grief. As we move away from a traditional society, more and more individuals are left to make up their own rituals and I think it’s important to understand the purpose of rituals.”
Through her course, Brant explains that people who are mourning “move toward the community of the dead” when they grieve and rituals help them move back into the world of the living.
“That reintegration of the living who are mourning, if we don’t do those rituals, it does leave people in a limbo state,” she said. “We can do a lot through ritual to help each other deal with death, commemorate it, not ignore it as if nothing has happened but to make space for it. We can allow ourselves to feel joy again without denying our grief or the loss of the person who which we are mourning. The more we talk about it, the less frightening it becomes.”
In the course, Brant explains the reason for the change in perception of death, which she claims, referencing Drew Gilpin Faust’s book, “This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War,” that the Civil War had a profound impact on the way Americans view death. Brant has found that the discussion among the elderly has been different than in her previous courses with young adults.
“In general, scholars have found it to be true that once you’re retired you have more time to think about spiritual matters and as a result, I think you start to think about differences and to some extent I think people are more willing to accept differences when they’re older,” Brant said. “They’re not always concerned about ‘Are we doing it the right away?’ and are more concerned about doing it in a way that works for other people. In discussing the feat of death for the students, for the most part, it’s very abstract, and it tends to be focused a little more on what they’re missing by dying. And for the older generation, they’re much more concerned about the people they’re leaving behind, but also when they talk about the pain and suffering of death. It’s not just anxiety about their own pain and suffering, but of the people who are witnessing them die.”
Brant attributes this differentiation to the fact that the older generation has ben present to more death, by virtue of life lived.
“We all expect death, but most of us don’t anticipate it,” Brant said. “It’s part of life, and it actually gives life meaning. When we anticipate our death, then we treat each moment in which we are living as significant. If we anticipate that we are going to die, every day, every moment becomes special, every word we say we don’t want to regret. I do think it helps people become more compassionate and less anxious. … Death is still very much something that the individual experiences, and you cannot really know it (until) you yourself die.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.