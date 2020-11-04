GOSHEN — James Miller was cut or stabbed at least 50 times all over his head and body during the home invasion attack that resulted in his death and seriously injured his wife nine years ago.
The 58-year-old Goshen College professor’s autopsy was reviewed Wednesday as part of the murder trial of Winston Corbett, the suspect in the attack, in Elkhart County Circuit Court. Corbett, 25, is charged with killing Miller and attempting to kill Linda Miller at the couple’s home along Wildwood Court early in the morning of Oct. 9, 2011.
The intrusion seemed to occur around the same time as neighbors in that area reported break-ins to their homes.
According to evidence presented Tuesday, a suspect beat and stabbed Linda Miller multiple times in the master bathroom. As she yelled for help, James Miller was said to have intervened. The couple struggled with the suspect, until eventually the attacker and James fought throughout the house. James was later found dead outside near his mailbox. Linda was taken to Goshen Hospital with critical injuries.
Dr. Joseph Prahlow, a forensic pathologist with the South Bend Medical Foundation, said during the second day of testimony that the cause of Miller’s death was homicide caused by multiple sharp-force injuries combined with blunt-force injuries, and that Miller had bled out.
Prahlow said his examination on Oct. 10, 2011, found there were about 12 cutting wounds and 14 stab wounds, including one to the skull that chipped a piece of bone, around Miller’s head, face and neck. On Miller’s body, arms and hands, Prahlow counted at least eight stab wounds and 13 cutting wounds that were mostly superficial. Another four stab wounds went deep, injuring internal organs, such as the lungs, and the body cavity.
Additionally, evidence of blunt-force trauma was found in the form of facial fractures, including broken cheek bones, along with contusions and abrasions.
“One of the mechanisms of death in this case is loss of blood. So each of these would contribute to the loss of blood that led to Mr. Miller’s death,” Prahlow testified about the stabbing and cutting wounds. “They, in my opinion, contribute to the total injury complex that led to death in this case.”
Detective Steve Priem responded to the call the night the Millers were attacked and took the lead on investigating the case while he worked with Goshen police in 2011, he testified.
Among his first steps on the case was to inspect the scene and speak to Linda Miller in an effort to gather information, said Priem, who is now a detective with the Bristol Police Department.
At the house, he said he saw a window on a side of the house was open with a screen that looked as if it had been cut while apparent footprints were seen in the dewy grass below the window.
Priem said he was also aware attempted burglaries or suspicious people had been reported in that area around the same time.
Three men testified later in the day about situations involving their homes along 12th Street and Leroy Street, located in about the same neighborhood as the Millers’ home on or around Oct. 9, 2011.
One man said he and his wife heard the sound of metal clanging shortly after midnight that night, which woke them from their sleep. The next day, after learning about Miller’s murder, he checked the outside of his house and found the screen to a basement window had been cut near a downspout.
Another man, who knew Miller, said he was in his basement watching TV after midnight or so that night when his dogs ran upstairs, barking. He said he followed them up and saw the front door was ajar by a couple inches. The man also admitted his children may have left the door unlocked, though unlikely. A third man said he found a screen had been cut and a pane of glass was broken on a window at his home about a week after the attack.
As part of his investigation, Priem said he spoke to Linda Miller at Goshen Hospital shortly after she arrived following the attack to get information about what happened.
“She had been through obviously a very traumatic event,” Priem said.
Dr. Jason Bailey, an emergency room physician with Elkhart Emergency Physicians, described Linda Miller’s condition as critical the night she was attacked. Bailey was working in the Goshen Hospital ER when Miller was brought in for treatment.
He said he remembered Miller, who was conscious at the time, had multiple facial lacerations and cuts to her head and hand, while medical imaging, such as X-rays and CT scans, showed she had a bone fracture to the left temple area of her head and scalp lacerations.
A CT scan also indicated a “metallic foreign body” was in the left frontal bone of her head, but Bailey couldn’t recall what that object was.
CT scan results also found blood collecting in her punctured lung. Bailey said he treated that by inserting a chest tube to drain out the fluid. Miller was at Goshen for about three or four hours before she was discharged, Bailey testified. He said she needed to be transferred to another hospital with a greater specialty in trauma because she needed a thoracic surgeon to treat the chest injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.