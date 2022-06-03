Companies spend millions to build a brand that people can identify easily and trust.
Once that brand name is etched into your brain, consumers tend to look for products with that name, logos, and colors on the packaging.
Some companies that sell garden and lawn products have done a fantastic job with this strategy. The Ortho brand, with its hundreds of products, is widely recognized for its red logo, simple instructions, and well-organized label. Ortho has maintained that look even as the brand itself changed ownership at least 4 times since the 1950s.
Another company, Scotts, has a very loyal customer base, with a recognizable green and white circle around their name, and a reputation of having easy to use products and equipment. I’m sure you can think of several other prominent company names in the gardening world.
One of the biggest issues with highly recognizable brand names is that people sometimes get confused when selecting products. Several times a year, I have callers who tell me “They sprayed Ortho on it,” which prompts me to ask “which of the hundreds of Ortho products did you use?” I wonder at times how many misapplications are caused by the similarity in packaging.
Even within a brand, there are groups of products that may have similar names. Ortho has a line of product called Weed B Gon, which in my zip code, has at least 15 different formulations and delivery systems to target various types of weeds, mostly in lawns. Some versions control just broadleaf weeds, some go after both grasses and broadleaf weeds, and the active ingredients vary from product to product. From year to year, and region to region, the ingredients in Weed B Gon can change. For instance, Weed B Gon in southern states may be a different formulation than one sold here, because they have different weeds. The label on the product is your best source of information about the product in your possession.
Another example is the Roundup brand. Traditional Roundup products contain the herbicide glyphosate in various levels of concentrations, such as ready-to-use or concentrates up to 52%. A few years ago, the manufacturer added some new product lines that combined glyphosate with other active ingredients. There are now Roundup product lines for landscape weeds, driveways, patios, lawn weeds, poison ivy and tough brush, as well as concentrates and refills. One of the product lines, for bug control, does not even include glyphosate in the ingredients, even though the label notably reads Roundup.
My point is: these brand names and logos prominently displayed on the package have added confusion to the marketplace, which in turn leads to some unintended misuse of the products. The most common example is plant injury by people who bought glyphosate with under one of several well-known name brands, but the label name has added words like “365” or “Year Long Killer” to the logo.
As you know, glyphosate kills existing weeds, but has no residual effects, so a plant that germinates the next day after the area was sprayed will not be affected. The 365/Year Long version has other active ingredients besides glyphosate, which give the product some lasting control.
By adding other ingredients, the glyphosate product can keep the ground barren for up to a year. That’s great if you do not want to plant anything there. But it also has some major consequences for those who do not read the full label, or comprehend the issue. On the 365/Year Long label, it says “DO NOT USE over the rootzone of desirable trees and shrubs” along with at least 6 others “DO NOT” statements.
Most people who had issues with these and similar products did not read the entire label, and went straight to the mixing instructions. The end result, if sprayed on a driveway or patio where the roots of trees are growing underneath, can be a dead tree, or if the product washes off the drive after being applied, the turf lining the driveway is severely injured.
Do not get me wrong, these type products do have a place in your fight against weeds. But you as a consumer are responsible for the correct use of the product, and that requires reading the full label. The branding and fine print on these labels do not make your job as an applicator any easier.
Maybe we all need to take the example of a man I saw in a garden center Saturday, who had peeled back an adhesive sticker so he could read the label before the purchase, which was neatly folded up against the container. Those warnings are not generally on the outer portion of the package.