GOSHEN — The arrest of Winston Corbett as the suspect in the death of Goshen College professor James Miller came down to about 12 days of following a lead from the results of a DNA analysis two years ago.
The 25-year old Corbett went to trial this week while charged with murder and attempted murder after Miller was killed and his wife, Linda, was critically injured during a home invasion in October 2011.
Evidence from the prosecution shows Linda Miller was stabbed about 23 times, while James Miller was stabbed or cut at least 50 times during a struggle with an intruder in their house along Wildwood Court. Blood from injuries was found throughout the residence.
During testimony Friday, Det. Nick McCloughen, with the Goshen Police Department and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, identified Corbett in court as a person of interest he sought to interview while pursuing a lead throughout about 12 days from Oct. 16, 2018, to Oct. 28, 2018, when Corbett was arrested.
McCloughen was assigned the homicide case in January 2017, essentially inheriting it as one of a few detectives to lead the investigation since 2011. He testified that he believed DNA evidence would be key in solving the case.
“My opinion and my thoughts were the evidence collected at the crime scene was going to be the best opportunity for us to locate a suspect,” McCloughen told the court.
He noted other routes, including following up on bank and phone records, as well as a forensic analysis of two computers from the Millers’ home, had failed to identify a potential suspect.
By around mid-2017, McCloughen said he’d learned about genetic genealogy testing and decided to pursue that idea by contacting Parabon NanoLabs Inc. The Virginia-based company used its technology to analyze DNA evidence from the case and build what he described as a family tree.
McCloughen indicated a report from Parabon on Oct. 16, 2018, gave him a lead to pursue. He said he did a background investigation into that lead, who he identified as Corbett. The work, according to the testimony, included checking social media and finding almost nothing in that route, as well as contacting the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
McCloughen said he pursued information that connected Corbett to an address along South Main Street where he could have lived in 2011 as a 16-year-old high school student. The location was described as near Wildwood Court with close access to a bike path that wound near other houses where attempted break-ins had been reported on or around the same night as the Millers were attacked.
McCloughen said he also cross-referenced Goshen High School yearbook photos of Corbett against the description of the suspect in the case, as well as photos of the Millers’ son and daughter, who were also students at the time.
The investigation narrowed to a house. McCloughen said a technique was used where Homicide Unit members went door-to-door in the surrounding neighborhood, pretending to follow up on a reported burglary, in order to verify Corbett lived in the targeted house.
“It was a way to speak with people and see who’s inside the homes,” McCloughen said.
From there, McCloughen said, another technique was used to pull trash that had been collected from outside the house. Items taken from the garbage was sent to the Indiana State Police lab for testing.
After receiving the results, McCloughen said he obtained a search warrant to gather Corbett’s DNA, and he was brought into the Homicide Unit’s office for an interview Oct. 28, 2018. Corbett was arrested that day.
After McCloughen identified Corbett as the person-of-interest in his testimony, the trial was recessed for the evening.
Early in the day, an analysis of blood stains in the house appeared to support the account that the attack on the Millers started in their bedroom, moved through to the front of the house and outside.
Dean Marks, a now-retired state police investigator, testified as an expert about the blood stain pattern analysis he performed at the scene the morning after the home invasion.
In the witness seat, Marks combed through about 68 photos taken of blood at the scene. He said the evidence showed struggles occurred in the house’s master bathroom, master bedroom, at the front door and outside at the mailbox where James Miller was found dead.
“This isn’t just someone walking around bleeding. There’s a lot of action in these four areas,” Marks said.
During her testimony Tuesday, Linda Miller described she was struck and stabbed multiple times while she was in the bathroom. She said she cried out, and James Miller confronted the intruder in their bedroom where he was also struck. Linda had also described how she went into the bedroom and swung a lamp at the suspect to try and stop him but missed. She then went back into the bathroom as the fight went down the hall, according to her testimony.
Marks told the court the blood stains in the bedroom indicated at least one person was severely injured with bleeding wounds; that the movement down the hallway toward the living room was quick; and that there was a significant struggle with substantial bleeding in the foyer where the front door was open and a storm door stood closed.
“There’s a lot of action that happened in the front door area,” Marks said, pointing to various types of blood spatter on both doors.
The situation appeared to move from the foyer, into the garage and down the driveway to the mailbox, where what Marks described as “impact spatter” on the box’s base.
The morning session of the trial was dedicated to the rest of Goshen Police Division Chief Keith Miller’s testimony. He appeared as a witness Thursday afternoon and into the evening until Judge Michael Christofeno called a timeout for the day around 7 p.m.
When Keith Miller’s testimony resumed Friday morning, he went into more detail about the approximately two days it took to process and collect evidence from blood in the house’s foyer area, the front door and in the garage, as well as a droplet of blood on a baseboard near the front door.
In addition to blood, Keith Miller said a tooth was found during cleaning under a door plate in the foyer area, and then noted he wasn’t part of the process to identify the tooth.
He also went into further detail about documenting footprints and processing bootprints found in blood throughout the house and outside. He said footwear patterns found in the garage were similar to those on the driveway, as well as partial print found in the bathroom.
McCloughen testified later in the day that with details from an FBI analysis on the footwear pattern taken from the scene, he identified the footwear had been purchased at a store in Goshen.
Keith Miler estimated about 72 evidence swabs of blood from the crime scene — about 35 taken from in the house, 26 from outside the house and 11 from James Miller’s body — were sent to the state police laboratory for analysis. DNA from initial suspects and persons of interest, as well as the Millers and investigators, were also sent for analysis to be used for comparisons.
Under cross-examination by Corbett’s attorney, Keith Miller also noted no grass clippings were found in the spare bedroom/office as the team processed it. The room is where investigators believe the suspect in the attack entered by cutting open a window screen.
The trial is scheduled to resume Monday morning in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.