GOSHEN — A variance request for Shah Land Development was tabled by the Elkhart County Commissioners Monday morning, who had serious concerns about the developer’s requests.
The developer is in the midst of construction just outside of the Elkhart East industrial park, along Atlas Drive off County Road 4. The variance request is for a private sewer line to be installed within the right of way.
Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor explained to the commissioners that there are many risks for the county with such a variance.
“When there’s digging in the right of way, you call 811. … For the private utilities they don’t participate in 811, so if there is digging to take place in this location, there is no way of knowing if you’re NIPSCO or AEP or some fiber entity, if you call 811 and have them locate, this would not be located,” he explained.
The plan, according to Vice President of Shah Properties LLC James Skillen, has been to run city water up to C.R. 4, where Elkhart city infrastructure ends, and then the developer would run water from Atlas Drive and C.R. 15 looping to C.R. 4, and the property in question would have a private sewer.
Taylor explained that while Elkhart has indicated intention of annexing the space, there’s no guarantee and it could be in the next 20 years.
Taylor also indicated that a private utility line in the right of way can make it more difficult for public repairs to be made in the future. Public utilities must move per the cost of the public utility company if requested by municipal for improvements. Taylor said there’s no guarantee that private utilities would do so. In addition, properties with similar private utilities when sold, have also increased tax burden for the county.
“In the past history when there is no owner-of-record on a private utility such as a storm sewer line that serves a private interest, the highway department was called upon to fix it and paid for it with tax dollars,” Taylor added.
Skillen said he and other leads at the company are frustrated because they underwent various meetings with the city of Elkhart, and Elkhart County Planning and Development before beginning construction, and there was no mention of the problems associated with building a private sewer line in the right of way. Conversations did lead to a shifting of the orientation of the building on the site, so that the corners of the property would highlight the boundary. The back of the building would now face C.R. 15, and the lighting aims toward the building.
“My problem, legitimately, is the private sewer,” commissioner Suzie Weirick said. “If you would have developed within Elkhart East, you would have had access to their sewer and it wouldn’t be a private sewer. You chose to not develop property in Elkhart East and so you go outside and now you’re upset that you can’t hook up to the city’s sewer with all their benefits because you don’t want to put in individually managed drainage or sewer-septic system.”
Skillen said the company followed all the zoning requirements for properties that reside within the Elkhart East complex, as the property is indicated as part of the Elkhart East complex, but in fact, is not. The fact that private utilities could not be placed in a public right of way was never mentioned.
“That is something I’d sure liked to have known six, seven, eight months ago,” Skillen said.
The building is about halfway finished now, but Skillen asserts that no one told Shah Properties that they couldn’t have a private utility in a public right of way until now.
Shah Properties also contacted the two neighbors adjacent to the property with hopes of purchasing an easement from them to run sewer on their property, but the neighbors turned down the agreement.
“We would propose that we would provide a legally binding and legally recorded document that would run with the title of the property that this sewer main is there, this private sewer line is there, and that the property owner has full responsibility for maintenance, replacement, and repair,” Skillen said. “We’re willing to sign an additional maintenance agreement that could be recorded and run with the title of the real estate if that was a benefit to help with that concern. We will also do the wiring that they put around it so the utility can be located.”
He also indicated that they would attempt to register the lines with 811.
“Following the standards, it’s really kind of hard to say we should tax our system so you could benefit on a less expensive development upfront when there will be changes in the right of way, there will be modifications to the roads, there will be modifications to the utilities regardless, without any financial protection for our taxpayers,” Weirick added.
Skillen went on to explain that C.R. 4 needs work anyways, including acceleration and deceleration lanes, which the company is paying to construct as a result of, according to him, poor county planning during the initial development of the road.
The request was tabled for further discussion between Shah Properties LLC and county attorneys.