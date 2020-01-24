GOSHEN — Participation in the Elkhart County May 5 primary election continues to build with more candidate filings turned in this week.
Filing for office are:
• Richard Shively, 1001 Saint Clair Ave., Elkhart — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Concord 8 and state convention delegate
• Ron Girardot, 2337 Redspire Blvd., Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Elkhart 5
• Cathy S. Searcy, 1639 S. Main St., Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Elkhart 17 and state convention delegate
• Gale A. Gerber, 802 N. Elm St., Nappanee — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Union 3 and state convention delegate
• Debra Barrett, 2015 Raintree Dr., Apt. 2, Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Janice Shively, 1001 Saint Clair Ave., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Ron Girardot, 2337 Redspire Blvd., Goshen — state convention delegate
• James Barnes, 51177 Winding Waters Lane, Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Mearl W. Grabill, 1325 Greencroft Dr., Apt. 312, Goshen — state convention delegate
• Aaron K. Misher, 819 Sunset Ave., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Allan J. Kauffman, 305 Gra-roy Dr., Goshen — state convention delegate
• Charles D. Mumaw, 1425 Greencroft Dr., Apt. 237, Goshen — state convention delegate
• Tanzie F. Nielsen, 22533 Remington Court, Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Ralph Spelbring, 236 Bank St., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Amy Stine, 23273 Eastwood Dr., Elkhart — state convention delegate
