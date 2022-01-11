GOSHEN — Dr. Rebecca Johnson, DO, has joined Goshen Physicians Family Medicine in Ligonier. Dr. Johnson specializes in geriatrics and primarily provides care for adult patients of all ages who have diverse needs to manage a wide range of diseases, illnesses and chronic conditions.
Dr. Johnson has practiced internal medicine in the Warsaw area since 2005. She also has served as a medical director for senior rehabilitation and healthcare facilities, hospice and home care services in Kosciusko County.
"Our patients welcome the experience that Dr. Johnson brings to our family medicine practice in Ligonier," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. "She shares our mission to expand access to care and build the health and well-being of our community."
Johnson graduated as a doctor of osteopathic medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She completed her residency in family medicine at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She received her bachelor's degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana.
