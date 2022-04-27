GOSHEN — Four Republican candidates are currently in the running for Elkhart County’s May 3 primary race for Middlebury Township Board.
A total of three seats are available on the board, and the top three vote-getters chosen during the May 3 primary will then move on to the county’s general election in November.
On the primary ballot are candidates Gregg Berry, Michael Holloway, Jerry Weaver and Kent Yoder. There are currently no Democratic challengers in the race.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the candidates seeking a seat on the Middlebury Township Board.
Below is some background information, plus the submitted responses from each of the four candidates. Berry and Yoder also chose to submit photos along with their responses.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Berry — Age: 72; Education: Tri-State College graduate; Employment: retired; Family: wife, Sherry, four adult children and six grandchildren.
Holloway — Age: 60; Education: N/A; Employment: Coachmen RV; Family: wife, Paula, two sons and six grandsons.
Weaver — Age: 74; Education: 1967 Goshen High School graduate; Employment: Grand Design RV, dealer relations; Family: N/A.
Yoder — Age: 66; Education: Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, business administration; Employment: co-owner/president of MDK Enterprises, chief financial officer of ReGen Inc., co-owner of Braxton Creek RV; Family: spouse, Gaye Yoder.
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer four questions relating to their candidacy for Middlebury Township Board. The questions and each candidate’s responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve on the Middlebury Township Board?
Berry: “As a lifelong resident of Middlebury Township and a former manager of a small business in Middlebury, I feel it is my civic duty to help the township in any way possible. My business experience will help in making decisions that affect the township.”
Holloway: “I am interested in helping to support the community I have come to love.”
Weaver: “I have always liked being involved with helping making things better. I have been on the board for about 15 years now. We have grown to be a full-time fire department and just had a complete remodeling job done on the department. Our township relief is in great shape now and our cemeteries are well-maintained.”
Yoder: “To give service to the community I was raised in.”
Question 2: Are there any particular issues that you’d like to see addressed if elected to the board?
Holloway: “Since this is my first opportunity, I really don’t have any issues in mind going into the position.”
Weaver: “Don’t have anything in particular other than it is time to be replacing one of our ambulances. We could use some more volunteers to add to the fire department.”
Yoder: “Continue to monitor the growth in residential and commercial building to plan for capacity requirements for fire protection and medical ambulance services.”
Berry: “None at the present time.”
Question 3: Townships are responsible for things like poor relief, township fire departments and cemeteries. Are there any of these responsibilities that you feel need changed/improved in your township, and if so, why?
Weaver: “We have a great staff with our township trustee and her assistant that do an outstanding job with all three of the poor relief, cemeteries and fire department.”
Yoder: “Not at this time.”
Berry: “I don’t feel anything needs to be changed or improved at the present time.”
Holloway: “Again, as a first time candidate I am not yet familiar enough with the workings to have any preconceived ideas. I hope to lend a voice from my past experiences to assist in making the decisions that will most positively impact our community.”
Question 4: In the past, there have been some at the state and local level who have called for the elimination of townships (the Kernan-Shepard report from a few years back is an example), instead suggesting that township government duties be reassigned to the county executive/commissioners, etc. Given your interest in this position, why do you feel that townships should be retained?
Yoder: “Closer to the community’s needs — full focus on the specific township we are charged to manage these services for.”
Berry: “I believe that township boards and their officers are closer to the needs of the individual townships than a county executive would be.”
Holloway: “I believe that all government should be as close to the voters as possible. Without townships, I believe a lot of people could be underserved as the county commissioners will focus on the larger populations in the county, potentially overlooking the folks in smaller towns and there surrounding areas.”
Weaver: “I feel it is very important that townships remain as they are now. If the county was to take over, I feel that townships would suffer then because we would possibly share what we have and would not be able to get the things that we need to keep up with the growth of our great township. It would not be in the best interest of both the county and the townships if run by the county. This is my personal opinion.”
