GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Monday will once again be asked to consider an ordinance which, if approved, could give new life to a previously denied apartment complex project planned for the 600 block of East Douglas Street.
The ordinance, which was denied during the council’s June 6 meeting in a 4-3 vote along party lines, involved a request by the Goshen Department of Redevelopment, AP Development LLC and Jones Petrie Rafinski for a rezoning from Industrial M-1 to Residential R-3 with a Planned Unit Development Overlay District — to be known as Ariel Cycleworks PUD — needed in order for the proposed apartment complex to move forward.
The property in question is located at 620 E. Douglas St., which is also known as the former Western Rubber Inc. manufacturing site. The property includes approximately 355 feet of frontage on Douglas Street and Plymouth Avenue, approximately 478 feet of frontage on 10th Street, and contains approximately 3.93 acres.
Central to the original project proposal was construction of approximately 136 market-rate and entry-level apartment units divided among five buildings, as well as approximately 5,150 square feet of commercial/institutional space, a portion of which had been proposed for use as a coffee shop.
Total investment for the project had been projected at about $31 million.
A ROUGH ROAD
Goshen Plan Commission members during their May 17 meeting voted narrowly to forward the ordinance on to the council with a favorable recommendation, though not before hearing significant pushback from some of the neighborhood’s residents.
Of those who came forward to share concerns regarding the project, one of the most prominent involved concerns about inadequate parking in the neighborhood, and how that might be adversely impacted by the addition of a large new apartment complex.
Other issues raised included concerns about increased traffic in the area should the development be approved, proximity to noisy railroad tracks and factories, concerns about how stormwater will be handled, potential impacts to the nearby Gleason Industrial Products facility, and just general concern that the site is not the right location for such a project.
Many of those same concerns were raised again during the council’s June 6 meeting, with a large majority of those who chose to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting calling for the council to deny the request — calls that a majority of the council’s members would ultimately heed.
By the close of the June 6 meeting, a majority of the council’s members had come down on the side of denial, and a motion to approve the requested ordinance was narrowly defeated in a vote of 4-3 against passage, effectively killing the project.
Voting against approval were council members Donald Riegsecker, R-District 1; Doug Nisley, R-District 2; Matt Schrock, R-District 3; and Brett Weddell, R-At Large.
Voting for approval of the ordinance were council members Megan Eichorn, D-District 4; Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5; and Julia King, D-At Large.
MOTION TO RECONSIDER
However, at the close of a special June 17 council meeting which took place to consider an unrelated item, council member Schrock announced that he would be putting forward a motion to reconsider the previously denied ordinance connected to the apartment project.
“A motion to reconsider automatically puts the previous ordinance back onto the agenda,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said at the time. “Technically the council could take another vote — it might stay the same, it might change.”
In explaining why he put forward the motion to reconsider, Schrock noted that while he had originally voted against the project, he has now come to a point where he is open to supporting the project — though only if certain concessions are made regarding the original proposal.
“I would like this to be considered on the condition that the developer make some modifications to the existing project, like removing the makerspace, and maybe shortening the main building along Plymouth Avenue,” Schrock said. “Those two may, and might, reduce the parking demand by shortening the brick building adjacent to Plymouth Avenue, and setting it further back from the intersection of 10th Street and Plymouth, and the 10th Street residences, and including the Douglas Street public parking addition. And — the most important thing — a strong commitment from our Redevelopment Commission to pursue improvements on 10th Street from Plymouth Avenue all the way to Reynolds Street.”
Given how contentious the ordinance’s previous consideration had been, Stutsman encouraged the council’s members to withhold any further comment and table the revived ordinance request until Monday’s meeting in order to allow members of the public to once again have a chance to comment on the proposal.
The council’s members agreed, and the motion to table was approved.
Monday’s meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the Goshen Police & Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., and is open to the public.