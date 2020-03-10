GOSHEN — “Proactive” seems to serve as the watchword for county health and emergency management leaders, local hospitals and organizations as they prepare for the potential arrival of the coronavirus, as well as a wider availability of testing for it.
Elkhart County, so far, remains free of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Indiana recorded six positive cases of the illness as of Monday, including one in Noble County, state health department information shows.
“In Elkhart County, we haven’t had anybody who has needed to be tested,” Dr. Lydia Mertz, the county’s health officer, said Tuesday.
Mertz said the Elkhart County Health Department has examined sick patients, but they were found to have other illnesses. Noting the virus behind COVID-19 is one in a family of coronaviruses, she said some patients have been diagnosed with illnesses related to those viruses, like the cold or flu, but not COVID-19.
Mertz said the department hasn’t had a reason yet to seek testing for COVID-19 since causes have been found for the other illnesses.
No presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have arisen through Goshen Health so far, according to Dr. Dan Nafziger, the organization’s chief medical officer. He indicated there are still limitations in testing for the disease.
“We have not been able to complete any patient testing so we have no confirmed cases at this time,” Nafziger said in a statement. Then in a follow-up statement, he said: “There is no commercial testing available to us at this time, and the state department of health has very narrow limited circumstances where they allow testing.”
When tests become more available, he expects cases will appear in the near future. Nafziger also said Goshen Health has policies to ensure “appropriate and available” testing.
PROACTIVE PREPARATIONS
Amid the wait for available testing, the county’s Emergency Management Agency is helping to stay ahead of the new coronavirus.
Elkhart County has not declared a local emergency — Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a statewide emergency last week after the state’s first case of COVID-19 was identified — but work to coordinate communications and information is underway, said Jen Tobey, the EMA director.
“Everything’s right now in that kind of proactive mode,” Tobey said. “Hopefully we all stay in that and don’t have chaos.”
Her agency is providing support services to the health department in preparation for a possible coronavirus outbreak. The assistance includes helping organize communications.
“We’ve agreed to create a countywide joint information center,” Tobey said following a meeting with hospital leaders Tuesday.
The center will operate similar to one set up during the floods in early 2018 by taking the lead in sharing information and details about the new coronavirus countywide.
“We’re trying very hard to keep rumors down and false information down,” Tobey said.
Meetings with police agencies, fire departments and EMTs are set for next week, she said.
Mertz said communications with local mayors, school systems, businesses and nursing homes are also underway.
“We’re trying to keep everybody in the loop of things,” Mertz said.
HEALTHCARE RESTRICTIONS
Local healthcare organizations have already implemented certain restrictions in order to limit COVID-19 exposure since it seems to spread primarily person to person. People in close contact with each other, up to about six feet apart, can transmit the virus through respiratory droplets like from coughs and sneezes, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention material.
Goshen Health and Beacon Health, which operates Elkhart General Hospital, both announced temporary hospital visitor restrictions Friday.
At Goshen Hospital, patients are limited to two healthy adult visitors at a time, though patients in isolation could have total visitor numbers limited. Juveniles younger than 18 years old are prohibited from visiting, as well as visitors who feel ill or have flu-like symptoms. Beacon set similar guidelines for its four hospitals in northern Indiana.
In a statement, Nafziger said the Goshen Hospital restrictions will remain in place until a significant decrease in the national outbreak occurs.
The Center for Healing and Hope in Goshen also established restrictions Monday by closing down walk-in services. Patients will instead have to schedule appointments for urgent care, the organization said in an online announcement. They can call 574-534-4744 to make an appointment at one of CHH’s service providers.
Staff at the clinic can’t see those with fever or respiratory symptoms due to facility limitations, the announcement shows. Patients with mild symptoms are advised to stay home to limit exposure, while those with a serious illness should seek emergency care at a hospital.
SCHOOL STAFFS WATCHING
Local school district staffs are monitoring the coronavirus in their student populations, according to letters sent to parents.
“Fairfield Community Schools has been working closely with local public health officials to plan and prepare for the possibility of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within our school community,” states the letter from Fairfield’s staff.
The letter, like other school districts’ communications to parents, outlines preventive measures that have been provided by health departments.
“Additional sanitation measures are also being taken as spring break approaches, students, parents, and staff members should know that exposure to this virus in any form will require that person to self-quarantine for 14 days. CDC travel guidelines are available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html. Families considering travel over spring break should keep in mind that this situation is rapidly evolving, and travel to areas where COVID-19 is spreading may result in delays or possibly quarantine,” Fairfield’s letter states.
The Goshen schools staff issued a letter Friday and referred parents again Monday to its tips for prevention.
“The school system has been working closely with local public health officials to plan and prepare for the possibility of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within your school community,” the letter states, along with referencing information from the Elkhart County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The letter to parents from Middlebury Community Schools contains similar information about prevention and keeping children home, but also outlines how the staff has already increased disinfecting efforts.
“MCS’s janitorial staff already cleans common areas and disinfects common touch surfaces regularly,” the letter states. “We ramp up these efforts during the cold and flu season. Under the current circumstances and in an abundance of precaution, MCS is taking extra steps to increase our normal diligent disinfectant measures.”
A letter from Central Noble Community Schools, states, “The Department of Health has advised us that there is no immediate need to close school or alter programming. He asked that we remind the community to follow normal hygiene practices to help prevent the spread of disease.” Parents were also told that if the Noble County Health Department advises a school should close, the district will use e-learning days.
After it was announced Monday a patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Noble County, the county’s health officer has recommended temporarily canceling large meetings.
“For the next two weeks, any meetings of 20 persons or more that are not absolutely necessary, should be suspended. These measures are intended to reduce the chance of the virus spreading," said Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County Health Officer, in a statement.
The affected patient remains in isolation at Parkview Noble Hospital.
County and healthcare leaders continue to encourage residents to continue taking personal steps to limit the COVID-19 spread. As with other illnesses such as the flu, they advocate washing hands, using caution when sneezing and staying home when sick.
“It is important to share that we all have a role to play in stopping the spread of any virus in our communities,” Nafziger said in a statement. “We make sure they understand the COVID-19 symptoms, but also that they can increase their chances of being healthy through rigorous hand washing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, by coughing or sneezing into their elbow or a tissue, and by staying home if they are sick.”
As of Monday, the six positive cases in Indiana were located in Noble, Adams, Boone, Marion and Hendricks counties. A total of 36 patients in the state have been tested so far, state health department data shows.
