GOSHEN — President/CEO of ADEC Donna Belusar and the board of directors announced Belusar’s plans to retire Dec. 30.
Belusar joined ADEC in March 2012 and has served as the executive leader of the organization for the past ten years, a news release stated.
Under Belusar’s leadership, ADEC has grown to serve more than 1300 individuals and families with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She has consistently positioned ADEC to achieve the vision, mission, and strategic initiatives luminating the spirit of ADEC’s founding families.
“It has been an enormous privilege to be part of this wonderful organization and to see the transformation which has been achieved over the past decade,” Belusar said. “To the individuals and families, we serve, ADEC is well positioned to continue as a vibrant and mission-based agency delivering essential and much needed services to our communities.”
“ADEC has been part of our local communities for over 70 years,” Belusar continued. “Reflecting on this legacy, I will forever be mindful of the beautiful impact ADEC has made on our families and on me. It has been a role of my lifetime and calling. It has been a privilege, an honor, and a fond memory I shall carry with me always.”
To learn more about ADEC visit them at https://adecinc.com.