GOSHEN — Indiana Department of Transportation has started preparation work on an upcoming road-widening project along U.S. 20, between Ind. 15 and C.R. 35.
Trees have been removed for the project, according to Hunter Petroviak, pubic relations director of INDOT Northeast District.
“All that is left for the tree removal is to grind the stumps down, which should be taking place soon,” Petroviak said by email on Thursday.
Yardberry Landscape Co. is removing the trees, as well as doing the demolition work at the cost of $1 million.
Petroviak added that building demolition started in mid-March. Five houses have been torn down, with three others currently being demolished.
“Overall, there are 18 properties with building that are going to be demolished,” Petroviak said.
The widening project will be open for bids later this year, he said, and is scheduled to start in the spring of 2022.
