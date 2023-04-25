GOSHEN — The Goshen Clay Artists Guild's annual spring sale is this weekend, and last week, members of the Wood Fire Bandits took their pottery to kiln to relive an ancient process.
In modern years, firing pots in a kiln is done using a natural gas process. However, historically, kilns were wood-burning. Returning to their roots, the Wood Fire Bandits inherited their new kiln from Clay Bottom Farm’s Ben Hartman and spent several months finishing the kiln. It boasts many kinds of bricks depending on their purpose, a frame for coverage, a chimney, and a complete system similar to an oven or grill.
“The wood ash that floats in the kiln when it’s fired settles on the pieces and when it reaches 1900 degrees, the wood ash melts and forms a glaze over the pots,” explained Bruce Bishop.
Part of the Goshen Clay Artists Guild, the Wood Fire Bandits hope to have firings twice per year, but they fit a lot of clay work in during each round. On Thursday, the kiln was fired for two and a half days with the Bandits supervising and stoking the fire around the clock.
“It’s an adventure and you feel primal,” said John Peterink, of Milford. “People have been doing this for thousands of years like this.”
Peterink also digs clay locally from the ground to produce his pottery. His most recent dig was along the side of the road in New Paris.
“I didn’t know what it would turn out like at all,” he explained. Naturally occurring sand within the clay creates unique imperfections in each piece, and the flames impact the colors of the final product.
“This is the antithesis of modern ceramics, where everything is neat and clean and symmetrical,” he said. “It’s like painting with fire. We’re giving nature every shot it could possibly get to do its thing. We set the scene, but the flames do the painting.”
Peterink also made kiln gods for the wood-firing property.
“It’s always been a tradition in all cultures, kiln gods, because you need a lot of help from nature and the forces that be,” he said. He placed them on top of the kiln in the hopes they’d bring a little bit of luck to the process.
Peterink’s partner, Lisi Llewellyn, joined him in clay making about five years ago.
“You don’t really know what’s going to inside (the fire),” she explained. “Some things are exposed to more heat and ash than others.”
The Goshen Clay Artists Guild is compromised of 28 artists, around eight of whom are part of the Wood Fire Bandits. Around 15 artists are expected to participate in the weekend sale, totaling over 300 pieces.
The sale will be behind the Goshen Farmer’s Market, 212 W. Washington St., Goshen, from 6-9 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.