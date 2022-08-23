ELKHART — Premier Arts is seeking actors ages five to 85 for their live theatre production of Little House on the Prairie, to be held Oct. 14-16. Auditions are 11 a.m. Saturday.
No sign up is required. Auditions are held at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. Enter at the Franklin Street entrance door located by the Truck Door and follow the signs. Audition materials will be taught at the auditions. Prospective performers should come prepared with list of schedule conflicts, wear comfortable clothing, and be ready and willing to sing, dance, and act.
Through the magic of live theatre, the musical follows the Ingalls family’s journey westward and settlement in De Smet, South Dakota where Ma and Pa Ingalls hoped to make a better life for their children. In story, song, and dance, the audience will see the Ingalls suffering the hardships of winter blizzards and prairie ﬁres as well as rejoicing in the settlement of land. Most of all, the story follows Laura as she grows from a child who loved to run free into a woman who embraces the responsibilities of her own future while remaining true to herself.