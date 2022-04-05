ELKHART — Premier Arts Theatre Academy is accepting enrollment for the spring semester April 11 through May 20.
The semester is a total of five weeks long, offering several types of classes for varying skill levels for aspiring actors, according to a news release.
Tanner Smale will teach “First Steps on Stage Youth Acting 101” between 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, with the goal to teach youth the confidence they need to take to the stage with the building blocks necessary for acting.
Private lessons are available throughout the five weeks in the education center for 30 minutes each week. The cost is $24 per week. Instructors are assigned based on ability and specialty. Currently, spaces are available for acting private lessons by Smale, however throughout the year, voice, piano and ukulele are also available.
Dance classes will continue to be available all semester long at introductory and intermediate levels for ballet, tap, and jazz. Students who register during this time will be entering the program mid-semester but are still welcomed, the release added.
Introductory level musical theatre dance course “Tip, Tap, Toe,” is taught by Sarah Robinson from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and is the beginning course in dance education focusing on the basics of ballet, tap, and jazz in preparation for musical performance.
The intermediate level course “Step It Up,” is taught by Quinci Julian from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and builds upon the previous course.
Enroll by contacting Director of Education Ashlea Harrington at ashlea@premierarts.org.
