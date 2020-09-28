GOSHEN — Courtside Ministries and the Elkhart County Republican Party received permission from the Elkhart County Commissioners Monday morning to use the Elkhart County Courthouse lawns.
Courtside Ministries, based in Chicago, is returning to the Goshen and Elkhart courthouses to pray for people who are entering and leaving the courthouse and to have a table with literature and community resources, according to the group’s application filed with the county.
Anywhere from one to six people will be at the Goshen courthouse lawn from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays throughout October. They will then be at the Elkhart courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Monday in October.
The Elkhart County Republican Party will be using the Goshen courthouse lawn from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 10 for a Freedom and Trump Rally. There will be American flags and Trump flags placed on the lawn, according to the filing by Elkhart County Republican secretary Debbie Johnson.
They anticipate 100 to 150 people attending.
In other matters, PMSI, Noblesville, the group that is overseeing and guiding the county through the design-build process for a new Elkhart County courts building, did a court study and the commissioners approved an amendment to that agreement for Phase 2 services. The fee schedule would break the fee down into different segments. The total contract, including the previous study, attorney Craig Buche explained, would be a total of $1.495 million. If county officials decide to hire their own design criteria developer and consultants, the cost would be reduced by $150,000, he said.
DARK FIBER
The commissioners also approved Pyrsia Consulting continuing its services as a dark fiber consultant through this year and then on a month-to-month basis at a rate of $15,541 per month, not to exceed $186,492 annually. There is no termination date, however, county officials need only give 30-days’ notice.
STORMWATER BOARD
The commissioners, along with the county surveyor, also comprise the Elkhart County Stormwater Board, which met after the commissioners meeting.
It was announced Monday that Elkhart County Soil & Water Conservation District’s SWAMP (Stormwater Alliance Program) received a Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence for land use/conservation. SWAMP is a cost-share program that covers up to 75% of the total cost of each approved land management project, according to information provided. The award was presented by the governor Monday.
Board members also continued a hearing on the John Ward property in Osceola concerning violations of the county stormwater code. The hearing has been set for Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m.
The board voted to allow a $1 million appropriation from the Stormwater Fund to be used for surface water management for the C.R. 38 project from C.R.s 31 to 35. The total project cost is about $9 million, according to Manager of Transportation Charlie McKenzie.
