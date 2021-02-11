TOPEKA [mdash] Ida "Carolyn" Yoder, 83, of Topeka, left her earthly home at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 6, 1937, in LaGrange County, to Menno and Sue (Miller) Yoder. On July 2, 1955, she married Elmer W. Yoder. He died Oct. 4, 1991. Surviving are …