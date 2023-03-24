ARRESTS
Scott Coryn, 47, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated – refusal, after officers initially stopped him for driving left of center and making an improper turn at C. R. 14 and Ind. 19 at 9:37 p.m. Thursday. Officers say Coryn displays signs of impairment but refused a certified test and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw with results pending.
BURGLARY
Sue Buzzard reported to Goshen city police at 6:26 p.m. Thursday that a burglary occurred at her residence at 410 N. Ninth St.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Juliann Staton reported to Goshen city police at 11:26 p.m. Thursday that her vehicle window was broken by an unknown person while parked unattended at 1002 Eisenhower Dr. North
AWOL
- Michael Florian Sobeck, 54, Goshen, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 1:31 p.m. March 20 and is considered AWOL.
- Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported four theft cases to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department between Dec. 10 and Dec. 21.
OFFICERS REPORT
Jake Kimsey, 32, Toby Miller, 30, and Steven Holmes, 33, were reportedly engaged in mutual combat at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Age., at 7:53 a.m. Thursday. All three were violated from the program and returned to Elkhart County Jail.
ABANDONED BIKES
Saundra Gardner reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Sept. and Oct. 2022 two bikes were abandoned on or near her property and no one has returned to claim them.
THEFT
David Pens reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 and 7:11 p.m. Thursday someone took a temporary plate off his white 2007 Dodge Nitro at 30231 C.R. 12.