GOSHEN — An accident during a utility job ended up cutting power to several homes near Goshen Hospital on Friday morning.
A Goshen Water and Sewer Department employee was operating a backhoe at 431 Westwood Road when part of the equipment snagged a power wire overhead. The line crossed the property as it connected a utility pole to a small apartment building at Westwood and Gra-Roy Drive.
“When he came here to get set up, he caught a power line going to those apartments over here on Gra-Roy,” said Kent Holdren, Goshen Water and Sewer superintendent.
When the cable was pulled, it apparently loosened a ground line, which sent a surge that energized some neighboring homes, according to Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink. He said utility meters at two homes had caught fire.
At the same time, the utility worker was stuck in the backhoe while the area was still energized.
“He was instructed not to step out of the backhoe until NIPSCO got here to de-energize. He was there about 15 minutes or so,” Holdren said.
A NIPSCO worker shut down a nearby transformer, which cut the power to the area, and the utility crewman was then able to get out of the backhoe. Around the same time, Goshen firefighters responded to the scene at about 8:55 a.m. The small fires to the utility boxes were quickly extinguished with minimal damage to the homes.
“Fire’s out, homes are OK, but we have a whole block without electricity,” Sink said.
He estimated up to 10 homes plus the five-unit apartment building were affected. A NIPSCO spokeswoman said the company had about 16 power outages in that area.
Firefighters, using thermal imaging cameras, inspected the affected homes and didn’t find any fire extension from the utility boxes, according to Sink. He said the department remained on the scene as a precaution while work got underway to restore power.
“We know what the cause was. There’s no safety issues. The place is de-energized. NIPSCO’s working on that solution,” he said.
The city utility crews were using the backhoe to replace a sidewalk in front of the house at 431 Westwood. The walk had been torn open as part of a project to disconnect water and sewer lines from the property, Holdren said. He explained the house at that address, and a small building behind it at 606 Gra-Roy are scheduled to be demolished. The properties will serve as an easement for American Electric Power, which has electrical towers running through that area.
A NIPSCO spokeswoman said she expects power to be restored early this afternoon.
