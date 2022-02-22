Last week I wrote about the highly pathogenic form of avian flu, H5N1, recently found in southern Indiana, and focused that article on commercial flocks.
Backyard flocks are in some ways more vulnerable to avian flu, and owners should also remain vigilant.
I know some people will ask why should they worry about an outbreak 275 miles away? Consider this: Two other outbreaks have popped up last week in the US; one is in Tennessee, the other on Long Island. Avian Flu is often spread by wild birds as they mingle with the domestic flocks. That is why DNR began sampling wild bird populations in the Dubois/Green County area.
The exposure to wild birds often happens at the feeder or waterer. The current trend to have birds run free adds to the chances that wild birds will co-mingle with your flock. If those wild birds are carriers, the virus can be spread to your birds. Keeping your birds in a fenced space or a coop can minimize exposure.
You also need to stay vigilant, looking for signs that something is wrong. Watch for signs of illness in your flock. Birds affected with HPAI may show one or more of the following signs:
• Sudden death without clinical signs
• Lack of energy and appetite
• Decreased egg production
• Soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
• Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
• Purple discoloration of the wattles, combs, and legs
• Nasal discharge
• Coughing, sneezing
• Incoordination
• Diarrhea
At the first signs of any of these, call the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593. Callers will be routed to a federal or state veterinarian in Indiana for case assessment. Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing.
I want to make 2 other important points. First, our food supply is safe. The poultry and eggs are tested for avian flu before they move into the food supply (unless you are buying direct from a producer). Second, no human illness has been reported from the strains of avian flu that are currently circulating in the US. However, poultry owners should practice good hygiene by washing hands after handling birds, equipment and manure.
