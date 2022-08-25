Potawatomi announces first time event

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians has announce details for its 2022 Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow taking place this Labor Day weekend September 3 and 4, at the Rodger’s Lake Campground, located at 58620 Sink Road in Dowagiac, Mich.
The grounds open at 10 a.m., eastern time, a news release stated. Admission and parking are free.
The Grand Entry will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern. There will also be a Grand Entry at 1 p.m. eastern Sunday. Food, arts, crafts, and campsites will be available.
Celebrating its 35th year, the Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow will feature a celebration of traditional Pokagon culture, including regalia, song, as well as a dance and drum contest.
“We are very excited to celebrate the return of the Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow this Labor Day Weekend,” said Rebecca Williams who serves on the Kee Boon Mein Kaa planning committee in the release. “The public is encouraged to attend to learn about Pokagon traditions and culture, but also be entertained by the amazing dancers and drummers who are competing this year. We look forward to welcoming everyone and having a great event.”
Only service animals with certificates are allowed on the pow wow grounds. Also no campaign signage or transport of firewood to the campsite will be permitted, the release added.
More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.