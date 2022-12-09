Post selfies at Nappanee businesses to win prizes in December

NAPPANEE — Visit Nappanee is continuing to a series of challenges ongoing now through Dec. 18.
Every challenge completed offers a chance to win cash prizes. Each challenge is hosted at a local business. Contestants must show proof of completion on Facebook or Instagram by photo and by tagging the business, using the hashtag #NappaneeChallenge.
Challenges are listed below:
Neighbors Merchantile: Post a selfie with Marty the Buffalo
Label Shopper: Try on an outfit from the store in the dressing room or dress the mannequin up in one and post the pic.
US 6 Diner: Post a selfie with the daily special.
Rue 152: Post a selfie with food, drink or out front using the angel wings.
Pure Ananda at Coppes Commons: Post a picture trying on one of the bath and beauty testers.
Culinary Mill at Coppes Commons: Post a selfie eating a pulled pork sandwich from Culinary Mill.
Main Street Roasters: Post a selfie in front of one of the Main Street Roaster logos.
Rayleigh Raye’s Boutique in Coppes Commons: Write a short note of encouragement or favorite quote on a clothing tag, pin it to the sweater on the mannequin and post a selfie with it.
Nappanee Public Library: Post a selfie with anything form the “Library of Things.”
Rocket Science Ice Cream: Sign the chalkboard wall, take a selfie, and post it.
Charani’s Teas at Coppes Commons: Ask for the wooden logo board and post a selfie with it.
Bella’s Books: Post a picture while completing a 35-piece puzzle or read aloud a passage from a book.
K.E.Y. Boutique: Post a selfie with something in the store that you love.
Dutch Lady Antiques: Post a selfie in the Dutch Lady cut out.
Thingamabaubles at Coppes Commons: Post a selfie while playing a game at the counter with the store owner or with other people.
Kountry Cabinets & Home Furnishings: Use the decor in store to decorate a table and post a selfie with the final product.
Panther’s Pizza: Post a selfie with a food order in front of the Panther’s Pizza letters inside the restaurant.
Veni’s Sweet Shop: Post a selfie while guessing the mystery fudge flavor.
Countryside Inn: Post a selfie making a paper snowflake that will hang as decorations inside the hotel.
Perfect Twist: Post a picture with a pretzel.
Dutch Kernel: Post a selfie by one of the popcorn paintings.
Three Little Birds Boutique at Coppes Commons: Design an outfit and post a selfie with it.
Miller’s Orchard: Pack an apple bag and post a selfie with it.
Vintage Haus: Post a selfie with a favorite item in the store.
The Craft Barn at the Barns at Nappanee: Solve the horseshoe puzzle and post a selfie with it.
Plain & Fancy Antique Shop at the Barns at Nappanee: Find the skating ornament on the Christmas tree and post a selfie with it.
Good Vibes Nutrition: Take a picture at the selfie wall with a purchased item.
Ben’s Pretzels at the Barns at Nappanee: Find the hidden nutcracker and post a selfie with it.
The Barns at Nappanee Restaurant: Post a selfie completing the painting activity.
Community Business Equipment: Post a selfie completing the scavenger hunt.
LJ Wagner Home Interiors: Post a selfie with a favorite chair.
The Promise Boutique: Model a favorite outfit from the store in front of the mural wall.
The challenges are ongoing through Dec. 18. Up to $2,000 in cash prizes are up from grabs plus $1,000 in product prizes. To learn more, visit