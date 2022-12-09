Post selfies at Nappanee businesses to win prizes in December

This RVis upstairs at Neighbors Mercantile close to where Marty the Buffalo can be found— one of the challenges in Visit Nappanee’s Christmas challenge.

 Photo by Denise Fedorow

NAPPANEE — Visit Nappanee is continuing to a series of challenges ongoing now through Dec. 18.

Every challenge completed offers a chance to win cash prizes. Each challenge is hosted at a local business. Contestants must show proof of completion on Facebook or Instagram by photo and by tagging the business, using the hashtag #NappaneeChallenge.

Challenges are listed below:

Neighbors Merchantile: Post a selfie with Marty the Buffalo

Label Shopper: Try on an outfit from the store in the dressing room or dress the mannequin up in one and post the pic.

US 6 Diner: Post a selfie with the daily special.

Rue 152: Post a selfie with food, drink or out front using the angel wings.

Pure Ananda at Coppes Commons: Post a picture trying on one of the bath and beauty testers.

Culinary Mill at Coppes Commons: Post a selfie eating a pulled pork sandwich from Culinary Mill.

Main Street Roasters: Post a selfie in front of one of the Main Street Roaster logos.

Rayleigh Raye’s Boutique in Coppes Commons: Write a short note of encouragement or favorite quote on a clothing tag, pin it to the sweater on the mannequin and post a selfie with it.

Nappanee Public Library: Post a selfie with anything form the “Library of Things.”

Rocket Science Ice Cream: Sign the chalkboard wall, take a selfie, and post it.

Charani’s Teas at Coppes Commons: Ask for the wooden logo board and post a selfie with it.

Bella’s Books: Post a picture while completing a 35-piece puzzle or read aloud a passage from a book.

K.E.Y. Boutique: Post a selfie with something in the store that you love.

Dutch Lady Antiques: Post a selfie in the Dutch Lady cut out.

Thingamabaubles at Coppes Commons: Post a selfie while playing a game at the counter with the store owner or with other people.

Kountry Cabinets & Home Furnishings: Use the decor in store to decorate a table and post a selfie with the final product.

Panther’s Pizza: Post a selfie with a food order in front of the Panther’s Pizza letters inside the restaurant.

Veni’s Sweet Shop: Post a selfie while guessing the mystery fudge flavor.

Countryside Inn: Post a selfie making a paper snowflake that will hang as decorations inside the hotel.

Perfect Twist: Post a picture with a pretzel.

Dutch Kernel: Post a selfie by one of the popcorn paintings.

Three Little Birds Boutique at Coppes Commons: Design an outfit and post a selfie with it.

Miller’s Orchard: Pack an apple bag and post a selfie with it.

Vintage Haus: Post a selfie with a favorite item in the store.

The Craft Barn at the Barns at Nappanee: Solve the horseshoe puzzle and post a selfie with it.

Plain & Fancy Antique Shop at the Barns at Nappanee: Find the skating ornament on the Christmas tree and post a selfie with it.

Good Vibes Nutrition: Take a picture at the selfie wall with a purchased item.

Ben’s Pretzels at the Barns at Nappanee: Find the hidden nutcracker and post a selfie with it.

The Barns at Nappanee Restaurant: Post a selfie completing the painting activity.

Community Business Equipment: Post a selfie completing the scavenger hunt.

LJ Wagner Home Interiors: Post a selfie with a favorite chair.

The Promise Boutique: Model a favorite outfit from the store in front of the mural wall.

The challenges are ongoing through Dec. 18. Up to $2,000 in cash prizes are up from grabs plus $1,000 in product prizes. To learn more, visit 

visitnappanee.com.

