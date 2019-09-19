ELKHART — A Concord Junior High School student could be charged in a criminal case stemming from an alleged shooting threat at the school.
The student was suspended after the school district’s police department responded to a report made around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation found the student allegedly threatened to harm other students and staff during a gathering scheduled for next Friday, Sept. 27, a statement by Concord schools shows.
Amid the suspension, the 14-year-old student faces an expulsion hearing, the statement shows. A case was also filed with the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office to seek a felony intimidation charge against the student, according to the school system’s police Chief Nic Minder.
