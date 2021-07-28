GOSHEN — Ask me what I did Tuesday, and likely the first thing I’ll tell you is, “I saw a dog in a Superman cape jump off a ladder into a man’s arms.”
This was honestly probably one of the top highlights of my week so far: Assigned to cover the Pompeyo Family Dog Show at the Elkhart County Fair.
Imagine me out there. I got my sunglasses on, camera’s at the ready, notepad by my lap, objective reserve in effect — total reporter game-face, you know? I was even able to keep my cool while the Pompeyos fired the crowd up to clap and chant for one of their star dogs. “Go, Sugar, go! Go, Sugar, go!” they cheered in a build-up to the poodle’s big stunt.
But admittedly, I only barely kept my cool as the show took off. Because, of course I was tapping a toe as “Cotton-Eyed Joe” played as part of the soundtrack. Of course I was holding my breath while the little dog in a Superman cape climbed a ladder — what? Seven, eight-feet high? I’m really asking — and then leapt from a small platform into Jorge Pompeyo’s arms.
And of course I was grinning while the show’s dogs walked on their hind legs in their version of a conga line during the climax.
Adorable!
The family — Jorge, his wife Natalya and their daughters Katerina and Isabella — led the act with about seven dogs in their Wild West-themed arena at the fairgrounds, near the intersection of Dahlia Lane and Oak Street, appropriately right next door to the dog and cat building.
The real hook, to me, was when the Pompeyos declared early on the dogs they featured were adopted from animal shelters.
“Every dog can be a star,” Jorge said.
I caught up with him and Natalya after the noon performance, and we chatted in the shade of their recreational vehicle behind the arena.
The two explained why working with adopted dogs is fundamental to their show.
“Somebody has to help them," Natalya said. "Who else can help them? We’re trying to send as many positive messages that, ‘Every dog can be trained. Every dog can be part of the family. You just need a special way to get there.’”
This is a traveling act, with the family having performed in numerous states over about the past 12 years. And while on the road, Jorge and Natalya said they’ve adopted dogs by visiting shelters during different stops. There have even been times when people brought animals to sites where they performed.
“They just bring in dogs if the dogs they cannot handle, they think it’s too much energy and they don’t have just the time,” Natalya said. “Wherever we go, we try to visit the shelters and see newspapers with those who cannot handle the dogs, so we’re trying to help those ones.”
Now, you might be wondering by now how the Pompeyos got to this stage where they have dogs literally jumping through hoops at the fair. Or, maybe you’re waiting to see if I’m about to reveal what Sugar’s big stunt was. Ohhhhh… Okay, I’ll tell you.
The Pompeyos met while working as circus performers. Jorge was a daredevil, he said, doing motorcycle and high-wire acts, he said. Natalya was a gymnast and an acrobat.
Natalya continued to perform while pregnant with their first child. But, according to their website, Jorge was involved in an accident during an act. While he wasn’t injured, the couple decided to remain grounded for their family. So they found a new niche in training dogs to star in a show.
“We decided why do we want to risk our lives if we can do something better, and we can do something for the dogs,” Jorge said.
The act was also something the Pompeyos could have their children involved in as they grew older, both helping train dogs and performing in the show.
Their show drew national attention when they appeared on the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2017 and reached the semifinal round. Since then, Jorge said the dog show was featured on the Nickelodeon show “Unleashed” last year, as well as on Spanish-language networks like Telemundo and Univision.
When not on the road, the Pompeyos are based in Bradenton, Florida, where Natalya said the family has 28 dogs, which apparently includes fostering dogs. They also now have a business there, AAA Pet Resort, that provides dog boarding and care services.
That brings us back to this week as the Jorge said the family is making their debut in the Hoosier State here in Elkhart County.
“We are happy to be here," Jorge said. "First time doing fairs in Indiana.”
As for Sugar’s big stunt, well… You can catch it during the Pompeyos’ performances through the rest of this week, with three performances each day at noon, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
If you can’t make it, here’s a glimpse of what this dog can do.
