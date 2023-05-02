GOSHEN — There’s still plenty of time to vote today in the Primary Election, and voters can expect a quick turnaround at most locations across Elkhart County.
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Grace Community Church had seen around 60 votes.
“We expected it to be slow today,” poll supervisor Kelly Williams said. “There’s not as many races but there’s also a lot of people that don’t realize it’s Election Day.”
For her part, Williams said the first thing in the morning was to make sure both the county’s Republic and Democratic parties had issued reminders on Facebook of the election.
As of 11:25 a.m., election day turnout was 1,062 among 28 locations, and including absentee and early voting, the total turnout was about 2.6%.
Lower turnouts are expected for Primary Elections, but this year’s turnout has been even slower countywide, with only six contested races. Only people who live in cities and towns are eligible to vote in this election cycle.
In Goshen, the only contested race on the primary ballot is the Republican candidate for Goshen mayor. Elkhart boasts two Democrat-contested races for the city council, and Nappanee, Bristol, and Middlebury each have one Republican race for council. Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson said the lack of options shouldn’t deter people from voting, though.
“You are selecting a candidate to be on the ballot in November,” he said. “The number of votes that are gotten in the Primary Election also indicates the support and you can start extrapolating that out based on participation and all that out data-wise.”
At GCC, Williams said most of the voters that she’s seen are of the older generations.
“We’ve had maybe three or four younger people come and out,” she said. “We’d love to start engaging with our younger populations.”
Anderson said over 75% of the vote was 55 years old plus, but he expects the age gap to lessen at the General Election in November.
Each polling location has about three to five poll workers today, but during the General Election, they’ll need more.
“Every time I work I learn something new and that just goes into my bank of information,” Williams said. “I don’t know all the textbook definitions and all the statutes around elections so every time I do this I learn something new about the procedures and the laws around why they do things the way they do.”
The county provides training sessions for anyone interested in working at the polls. Anderson said the session is comprehensive, but they make an effort to not make it so intensive that it deters volunteers. This year there are around 130 poll workers, but next year, they’ll need about 200.
Anyone interested in working the polls during the General Election in November can contact the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office or the Elkhart County party chairs for their party to learn more.
Polls remain open until 6 p.m.